With the 25th anniversary of Gilmore Girls coming up in October, fan-favorite water bottle company Owala is honoring the beloved TV series with a limited-edition collection that will have fans swooning. (And dare I say — I’m one of them.)

Over the years, Gilmore Girls has earned its place as fans’ ultimate comfort show. Whether it’s the enchanting autumnal vibe, the characters’ witty banter, or the endless cups of coffee that seem to keep Lorelai and Rory talking a million miles a minute, fans have embraced the show as a timeless, perennial go-to.

And now, Owala — which gained popularity for its trendy, leak-proof water bottles — has tapped into Lorelai and Rory’s love for coffee and produced its own way for you to channel the Gilmore gals, with two Gilmore Girls-branded 20-ounce SmoothSip tumblers.

The Gilmore Girls x Owala collection bottles are not your average beverage receptacles, either — they’re collector’s items for any fan who has dreamed of sitting with Lorelai and Rory, drinking Luke’s coffee. If you’re the type of person who lives, breathes, and sleeps caffeine, Owala’s got you covered. According to Owala’s website, the new collection is inspired by two of Gilmore Girls’s most iconic locations: Luke’s Diner and The Dragonfly Inn.

Each tumbler is priced at $32.99 individually, but if you’re thinking of grabbing one for yourself and a friend — good news! You can purchase both as a bundle for $65.98, making it a thoughtful and practical gift for any Gilmore Girls fan. (Or for yourself — because, as Owala puts it, “We know Lorelai would.”)

The Gilmore Girls x Owala collection will be released Feb. 11 at 12:00 pm EST. If you are worried about missing the drop — don’t worry, head over to Owala’s website and hit that ‘Notify Me’ button to sign up for updates and ensure you don’t miss the release.