Winter can be a tricky season. For many years, I have anticipated and romanticized the incoming cold weather by watching winter movies, brainstorming outdoor activities to attend, and adjusting my wardrobe as the temperature changed. I would start the season off strong, but by the time I got to the midst of it, the plans would fall off and I’d be craving the warm weather once again.

Climate change is real, and the unpredictability is scary. What makes this change worse is that daylight in winter is at its shortest due to the winter solstice, so even with milder weather, it still gets dark early and it feels like everything becomes bleak. For this reason, winter is troubling for many and it can be hard to avoid feeling solemn during the season. Although some people have the opportunity to travel or live in warmer places during the winter months, that’s unobtainable for most — especially for college students. Romanticism can be a good tactic for combatting difficult phases of the year, but sometimes realism is the key to success. Enter: the winter cure, the latest TikTok series that is breaking down the harshness of winter and helping people mitigate their seasonal sadness.

ICYMI, Gabrielle Coffy, an influencer on TikTok, is currently guiding her followers into designing their setups and routines for the winter season. This initially started out with Coffy posting a video on Sep. 26 sharing her four-phase schedule to attack the bleakness of the season. “We’re not going to have a winter like we had last winter,” she said in her video. “We’re going to be smart about this.”

The phases go as follows:

Phase 1 (Now-Nov. 2)

This is the most crucial time in order to execute the winter cure. On the one hand, enjoy the last of the nice weather, but be sure to take the time and plan out everything you need to conquer the cold, dark winter. When do you want to wake up and go to bed every day? What nutrition goals do you have in mind for yourself? Do you have a workout routine so you are still moving your body? When and how are you attending to your dopamine levels?

Phase 2 (Nov. 2-Dec. 21)

This is the trial and error phase. The purpose is to get your routine and structure down to a tee so that you can navigate the dark winter nights efficiently and enjoyably. If there’s something in there you don’t vibe with, adjust and adapt.

Phase 3 (Dec. 21-March 8)

This is the real deal. Winter is officially here and it’s not leaving anytime soon. It’s never an easy season to get through, but you have your routine to guide you.

Phase 4 (March 8-March 21)

This is the last two official weeks of winter, the home stretch. Warmer weather is around the corner, and it’s only up from this point forward.

Coffy seriously called the type A girls with this video. In the comments, multiple people left inquiries they had about specific instances, advice based on personal experiences, and questions as to how they can get more of this content. The best part? Coffy listened, and is quickly becoming the winter tour guide that the world needs. She has been putting in so much effort to create videos, PDFs, lists, Discord channels, and other outlets for people to take and share ideas and inspiration.

The customization of the series is what allows such a wide scope of viewers. Currently, Coffy is creating themed videos based on the day, such as reset Saturday, humpday health, and fun Friday. “We’re making winter fun. That is the whole point of the series,” Coffy shared with viewers in a video on Oct. 17, and she’s absolutely right. It can be difficult to navigate day-to-day life when the weather and your surroundings are gloomy and drab, so partaking in something such as the winter cure is a great motivation tool to utilize. Not to mention, participating in the winter cure is a great head start for those who enjoy making New Year’s resolutions. By finishing the year with a solid routine, it can open the door for an even stronger year.