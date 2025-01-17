Climate Anxiety Is Real, But Here’s How You Can Cope

The deadly effects of the wildfires happening in the Palisades and Los Angeles are not just being felt by those who live there — they’re being felt across the world. A 2024 marked by raging storms, extreme heat, and intense weather worldwide, 2025’s wildfires might make you feel hopeless — but trust me, this is normal. Finding ways to cope with climate anxiety amidst the LA fires can be tricky, but it’s not impossible.

Wildfires can feel overwhelming in and of itself. And, if you’re anything like me, then you’ve already grown up with this sense of debilitating anxiety surrounding weather (and yes, I mean even the slightest thunderstorms).

Stark reminders of climate change like wildfires are constant and can bring distant climate fears into our “immediate reality,” says psychotherapist Brianna Paruolo.

If you have anxiety surrounding weather and climate change — be it storms, floods, tornadoes, hurricanes, or in this case, wildfires, the chances are you have climate anxiety, (and the even bigger chances are that you’re looking to overcome it). Don’t fret — here’s everything you need to know about climate anxiety and how to cope with it amidst the wildfires happening in LA.

What is climate anxiety?

I know what you’re thinking, and yes, it’s a real thing. Climate anxiety is something that can be felt during a weather event or completely absent from one. In fact, in most cases, climate anxiety is something that can affect a person’s daily life in completely normal weather conditions.

“Climate anxiety is a profound sense of worry about environmental degradation and its future impacts,” says Paruolo. “Think of it as your mind’s natural alarm system — but instead of warning you about immediate dangers, it’s responding to long-term environmental threats.”

However, when you experience climate anxiety during a weather event (like the LA fires), your mind’s natural alarm system can intensify your anxiety in a more immediate manner, escalate fear and panic, and trigger your fight-or-flight mode.

“With events like the LA fires, this anxiety becomes more immediate and tangible,” says Paruolo. “For locals, every smoky sunrise can trigger anxiety. For others watching from afar, it reinforces fears about their own community’s vulnerability. This isn’t just abstract anxiety anymore; it’s visible and real.”

The signs of climate anxiety are pretty clear.

If you’re someone who already struggles with anxiety in your everyday life, then you’ll most likely know if you have climate anxiety — in fact, anyone will be most likely to tell.

Signs can include persistent worry about environmental news, difficulty sleeping or concentrating when hearing about climate events, feeling overwhelmed or helpless about the climate’s future, and obsessively thinking about environmental impacts, according to Paruolo. Physical symptoms can include chest tightness or a racing heart when seeing weather coverage like the wildfires.

“Your anxiety shows you care about our planet’s future,” says Paruolo. “So, by acknowledging these feelings while taking practical steps, you can transform climate anxiety from a burden into a catalyst for positive change.”

Coping with climate anxiety isn’t easy, but it’s not impossible.

“Anxiety about climate events isn’t irrational — it’s a normal response to real challenges,” says Paruolo. “The goal isn’t to eliminate these feelings, but to channel them constructively.”

Paruolo suggests setting information boundaries by choosing specific times to check for weather updates rather than constant monitoring, taking local actions by joining community preparedness groups or environmental initiatives, practicing the “sphere of influence” technique by focusing on what you can control versus what you can’t, developing a personal preparedness plan, and connecting with others who share similar concerns — “community support reduces anxiety.”

“When you feel overwhelmed by wildfire news, ask yourself: ‘What small steps can I take today that are in my control,’” says Paruolo.

How You can stay informed and avoid climate anxiety at the same time.

Finding a good balance between keeping yourself informed and educated on weather events around the world while also keeping your climate anxiety levels in check can be tricky (I say that from experience). But again, it’s not impossible. In fact, Paruolo suggests that staying informed can actually discourage anxiety.

“Staying informed actually helps manage anxiety when done mindfully. Why? Because knowledge gives you agency,” she says. “When you understand what’s happening, you can take concrete actions — whether that’s creating an emergency plan, supporting prevention efforts, or making lifestyle changes.”

Tackling your anxiety head-on instead of avoiding what triggers it can, in turn, challenge yourself to overcome the fears that not only come with long-term environmental threats, but short-term as well — and LA’s wildfires are no different.

While having climate anxiety in a world that feels like it’s in impending doom can feel exhausting and everlasting, it’s important to know that you’re not alone, and that there are resources that you can reach out to for help if needed. Climate anxiety is not the be-all and end-all of extreme weather events. In fact, it has the power to, instead, as Paruolo puts it, “shift our focus from fear to action, and from helplessness to empowerment.”

If you or someone you know is seeking help for mental health concerns, visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) website, or call 1-800-950-NAMI(6264). For confidential treatment referrals, visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) website, or call the National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357). In an emergency, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or call 911.