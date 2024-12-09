40 Sweat Sets For Winter That Are Cold Weather Approved

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

My countdown to winter break has officially begun. The holidays are a time for relaxing: cozy movie nights, sleeping in until noon, hot cocoa every evening. And after this fall semester, we all need a little vacation time. And if you’re wondering what the best way to get into that comfy winter spirit is, look no further than a cute sweat set for winter.

Sweat sets are the quickest way to get cozy all winter long — all you need to do is throw one on and take over your family’s couch. But this outfit is for more than lazy days inside. With the right styling, you’ll be turning heads all over your hometown. And these outfits aren’t just for comfort — they’ll also keep you warm no matter what blizzards come your way this winter. Plus, these sets are super versatile, so you can mix and match sweats or wear one piece separately for an entirely new look. And don’t forget about holiday gifting, either! I’m sure anyone on your shopping list would appreciate a cozy set.

This list explores all the best sweat sets for winter 2025, varying in material, design, and style. With all these options, you’ll be sure to find your next favorite winter sweat set, but I can’t guarantee you’ll be able to limit yourself to just one.

Edikted For a simple black sweat set, this one from Edikted is your best bet. The cropped hoodie can be paired with coordinating sweatpants ($56) for a real off-duty model look. See On Pacsun

The Mayfair Group With colorful and doodle-style graphics, this sweatshirt is sure to stand out. Pair it with the Mayfair Group’s matching Angels All Around You Sweatpants ($98) to get the full effect. See On Revolve

Aerie Available in multiple colors, this oversized and textured sweater only gets better when paired with the matching joggers ($33). You’ll never want to leave your couch again. See On Aerie

Forever 21 This blue, velour jacket comes with a matching pair of sweats ($40) adorned with Hello Kitty”text and bow embroidering. If you love Y2K style, this is your look. See On Forever 21

Hollister For a classic sweat set, look no further than Hollister’s gray set. The hoodie is cropped and features a statement elastic waistband, which adds a bit of flair to this traditional set. See On Hollister

H&M This loose-fitting sweatshirt is fluffy and soft, truly like a wearable blanket. Pair it with the matching fluffy joggers ($35) and I swear you’ll feel as though you’re wearing a cloud. See On H&M

Forever 21 This cropped, fleece-lined hoodie comes in either camel or green. What makes it even better? A coordinating pair of fleece drawstring sweatshorts ($18), of course! See On Forever 21

H&M For a more distressed and interesting look, dry out these washed-style sweats! The hoodie has a coordinating pair of joggers ($40) to complete the outfit. See On H&M

Zara This oversized sweatshirt is a great layer you’ll be using for years to come. When paired with the matching plush pants ($36), you’ll have a winter break-approved look. See On Zara

Edikted Prepare to channel all your coquette vibes this winter with this gorgeous bow detailing. Be sure to get the matching Bow Detail Sweatpants ($25) to complete the full look. See On Edikted

Nasty Gal Available in colors like green, pink, and black, this set will quite possibly be the comfiest thing you’ll ever wear. And with the top’s wide neckline, you can even style it on its own for an elegant look. See On Nasty Gal

The Mayfair Group This bright white, blue, and red sweatshirt can only be made cuter by one thing: a coordinating pair of Let Love Guide You Sweatshorts ($49). The empowering message is just one element of this set’s lovely style. See On Revolve

Zara With a subtle embossed design and loose fit, this sweatshirt is comfy and chic. Combined with the matching pants ($46), you’ll have the coziest outfit of all time. See On Zara

Abercrombie & Fitch This sweatshirt’s ribbed texture makes a statement, which is even more exaggerated when styled with the matching wide leg sweatpants ($48). This look will have you turning heads all winter long. See On Abercrombie & Fitch

Comfrt This baggy sweatshirt is high quality, made with a heavyweight fabric and a super soft cotton blend material. Go monochromatic with the coordinating sweatpants ($55). See On Comfrt

ASOS Design This sweat set from ASOS is fuzzy and thick, meaning it’ll keep you warm no matter how cold this winter gets. Its matching embroidered zip sweatshirt and pants keep it stylish and chic. See On ASOS

H&M H&M’s DryMove fabric wicks away any moisture, making this sweatshirt great for workouts or busy days. However, I won’t blame you if all you want to do is cuddle up on the couch. Pair it with matching sports joggers ($35). See On H&M

Gilly Hicks This cropped and baggy zip-up hoodie is a great winter layer. Combine it with its matching flare pants ($50) for a cute and trendy look. See On Hollister

Comfrt This oversized and thick long sleeve with waffle textured material can be paired with matching waffle sweatpants ($49) for a full cozy look. See On Comfrt

OFFLINE by Aerie This textured, lightweight, cropped hoodie is great for any movie night or calm morning. Even better if you pair it with the coordinating Coffee Run Trousers ($53). See On Aerie

Zara Channel your inner high school gym teacher with this hoodie’s matching side stripe pants ($40). This chic and retro style will look great during cozy days in, or even outside shopping for last-minute gifts. See On Zara

PrettyLittleThing Nothing screams winter quite like a cozy cardigan, and this one comes with matching sweatpants ($20). I mean, seriously, what could be better? See On PrettyLittleThing

Gilly Hicks This fleece-lined track jacket makes a statement with banded hems. Pair it with coordinating Cozy Lined Track Pants ($45) for a comfy track-inspired look. See On Hollister

Comfrt Choose between a wide variety of light colors, like baby blue and bubblegum, to find the pastel hoodie for you. Next, style it with a matching pair of pastel shorts ($19). See On Comfrt

Auri This classic monochromatic sweat set stands apart largely due to its unique and bold pockets on both the hoodie and the sweatpants. They’re chic and functional! See On Auri

Old Navy What really makes this sweatshirt stand out is its bold coloring: dark red with bright pink stripes. You’ll make a statement pairing this sweatshirt with its matching high-waisted track pants ($22). Plus, you can’t beat the price tag! See On Old Navy

H&M This sweatshirt keeps it simple, with an eye-catching NYC graphic. It pairs well with the coordinating high-waisted joggers ($30) in the same light beige color. See On H&M

ASOS Design This set’s relaxed fit sweatshirt and wide leg pants are the best addition to your holiday wishlist. The fuzzy material will have you feeling like a teddy bear. See On ASOS

Zara This round-neck sweatshirt sets itself apart with its subtle exposed seams. It is made even better when combined with the matching jogger pants ($40). See On Zara

Gilly Hicks This cropped sweater leans into this year’s off-the-shoulder trend, and would pair nicely with pretty much any pants you own. However, to make it a matching set, try the Gilly Hicks coordinating joggers ($40) with waffle texture. See On Hollister

Auri This turtleneck fleece will keep you warm all winter long without sacrificing style. The bold front text keeps this look trendy, and with the matching sweatpants, you’ll be looking chic. See On Auri

True Religion Get all those Y2K vibes with this luxurious velour hoodie, and don’t forget about the coordinating velour sweatpants ($39) to complete the retro look. See On True Religion

That\’s So Fetch This bright pink hoodie is soft and thick, making it great for any winter night. Pair it with the matching sweatpants ($45) to be looking pretty in pink all year long. See On That’s So Fetch

Old Navy This hoodie comes with the whole package: drawstrings, bold seams, and two side pockets. To make it even better, pair it with the matching fleece cargo pants ($31). See On Old Navy

Splendid This cable knit sweat set is gorgeous together or styled separately. Its fuzzy and soft material will make this winter break the coziest one yet. See On Splendid

PINK Choose from a wide selection of campus-inspired colors and PINK graphics. This hoodie can be paired with PINK’s Ivy Fleece Straight Leg Sweatpants ($50). See On PINK

Auri If you’re a New York girlie, then this one’s for you (but TBH, you’re going to want this even if you’ve never been). This sweatshirt’s bold and vintage-inspired text is echoed on the hip of its coordinating sweatpants for an athletic look. See On Auri

Generic Blend in with your surroundings this winter with this camo-patterned sweat set. The baggy style is great for cozy nights in,and the pattern is bold without being overstimulating. See On Amazon

Kaiia This bright red, boat neck sweatshirt is adorned with university-style text. Pair it with matching Kaiia Sweat Shorts ($18) for a sporty and comfy look. See On ASOS