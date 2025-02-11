Let’s face it: It can be hard to be single. This is especially true on Feb. 14. From the cheesy Hallmark movies (who among us hasn’t felt unsettled and insecure after watching the fairytale ending of a romantic comedy movie, imagining how life would be more fun with a perfect partner to enjoy it with?) to the special menu additions at Starbucks and Chick Fil A, V-Day festivities are everywhere, and it is easy to fall into the trap of perceiving the day of love as a day exclusively designed for romantic partners.

But what if people switched the way in which they perceive V-Day? People often think that Valentine’s Day is a day simply reserved for couples and couples exclusively, but it’s really a day to celebrate all the forms of love in the world, and the numerous ways love manifests itself in life, whether it’s with a romantic partner, friends, or family.

So, while Valentine’s Day is the perfect day to celebrate your partner, it’s an even better day to celebrate your friends and Galentines as a single gal on this holiday. And with that in mind, here are 30 Valentine’s Day Instagram captions for singles that you can use if you’re wanting to remind yourself (and others) that the day of love isn’t just for lovebirds and serious couples: It’s for those independent single ladies, too.

Valentine’s Day 2025 Instagram Captions For Singles: Solo Edition

Crushin’ on myself 💋

Netflix is my boyfriend 📺

I think I like this little life

Ridin’ solo

Dancing with myself 🕺🕺

Gonna love myself, no, I don’t need anybody else

Happy Singles Awareness Day ✌️

Reminder: Candy will be 50% off tomorrow

Love bites 👏

Is today a holiday or something?

Valentine’s Day 2025 Instagram Captions For Singles: Friend Group Edition