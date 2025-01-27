Cupid’s arrows are whizzing by, which means Valentine’s Day is almost here. And for all you holiday theme lovers out there, just remember — you don’t have to go heart-eyes over just the basic roses and chocolates. There are so many ways to celebrate this day of love! For example, if you’re anything like me, you’ve been dreaming about when Chick-fil-A’s heart-shaped trays will make their comeback for 2025. Because whether it’s for your significant other, Galentine’s Day, or even yourself, these Chick-fil-A trays will scream “xoxo” like no other.

ICYMI, Chick-fil-A offers four different options for its Valentine’s Day heart-shaped trays. You can warm them up with 30-count Chick-fil-A nuggets, or brighten up their morning with 10-count Chick-n-Minis (only available during breakfast hours); if you have more of a sweet tooth, Chick-fil-A has their 12-count Chocolate Fudge Brownie halves or their six-count Chocolate Chunk Cookies.

These adorable V-Day trays went viral on TikTok in 2024, when a bunch of creators got in on the trend of buying them for the holiday. Creator @juuulipod, for example, wowed followers on Feb. 7 when she showed off her heart-shaped trays loaded with Chick-fil-A Nuggets and Chocolate Chunk Cookies. Another creator, @gracemaywilliams, bought multiple heart-shaped trays, doing a taste-test to see if the trays are truly worth it. (Spoiler alert: It looks like they are.)

So, when can fans expect the sweet return of these limited-edition containers — which, in my opinion, make the food taste better — during this season of love? According to the company’s customer service page, the heart-shaped trays officially made their return on Jan. 27 and will be available until Feb. 22 — and only while supplies last.

So, make sure you plan that breakfast date or late-night brownie run ASAP. The trays will be made available through the Chick-fil-A app or online, but don’t forget to check in with your local Chick-fil-A to see if the heart-shaped trays will be available at the locations nearest you.