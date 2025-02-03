Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and you know what that means: the pressure is on to find the perfect outfit for you to channel your ideal loved-up aesthetic — I mean, the perfect gift for your significant other, of course. Pressure from social media, input from friends, and maybe even some nudging from your well-meaning parents might all be contributing to the already stressful pressure of getting your S.O. exactly what they deserve for this holiday. So, if you’re wondering what you should get your significant other for Valentine’s Day, why not go the tried-and-true route of finding your way into their heart… via their stomach?

Food gifts are almost always a crowd-pleaser. But you know how to make a sweet treat or savory snack extra special? Make (or buy) it in the shape of a heart! Whether you’re looking to share a romantic breakfast in bed or a candlelit dinner, heart-shaped foods are a unique and thoughtful way to show your love. So, skip the traditional flowers and chocolates this year and opt for a gift that’s both delicious and full of meaning.

Here are 10 heart-shaped foods to gift your significant other, divided into their respective categories of breakfast, lunch, dinner, and, of course, a Valentine’s Day necessity, dessert.

Heart-Shaped Valentine’s Day Breakfast Ideas

Heart-Shaped Donuts

The best start to your day is with a hearty breakfast. Donuts are a pretty sweet treat, and heart-shaped donuts make this sweet treat even sweeter! Through Feb. 21, Dunkin’s top-selling donuts, including Boston Kreme and Chocolate Creme, will come in a festive heart shape.

Chick-Fil-A’s Heart-Shaped Chicken Mini Platter

Luckily, Valentine’s Day does not fall on a Sunday this year, which means Chick-fil-A will be open and serving its iconic annual heart-shaped chicken mini platter (among other platters). Go get your chicken mini platters before they’re out — they are available starting Jan. 27 until Feb. 22.

Heart-Shaped Valentine’s Day Lunch Ideas

Heart-Shaped Charcuterie Board

Who doesn’t love decorating charcuterie boards? Now, who wouldn’t love decorating charcuterie boards that are heart-shaped? Channel your creativity and aesthetic eye by arranging fruits, cheeses, and bite-size snacks on a heart-shaped board to have your partner mesmerized.

A Heart-Shaped Sandwich & Hearty Soup

Grilled cheese and tomato basil soup is arguably the best sandwich and soup combo — and you can make it perfect for a Valentine’s Day lunch just by cutting the sandwich into a heart shape. The soup is already red and festive for Valentine’s Day, so all you need is a heart-shaped cookie cutter to make the sandwich fit the theme as well.

Heart-Shaped Salad Bowl

If you want to add some greens to your plate this Valentine’s Day, a heart-shaped salad is the way to go! All you need is a heart-shaped bowl and a knife to cut heart-shaped strawberries, and you’re all set!

Heart-Shaped Valentine’s Day Dinner Ideas

Heart-Shaped Pepperoni Pizza

Valentine’s Day isn’t just about getting dressed up to go out for a fancy dinner… it’s also about doing activities together — like cooking! Spend quality time with your partner this Valentine’s Day by making heart-shaped pizzas together. Or, if you prefer to spend time in your comfy clothes at home (and don’t feel like cooking), order a heart-shaped pizza to get delivered to you.

Heart-Shaped Sushi

DIYing sushi at home may sound intimidating, but blogger Lauren Less has a tutorial for making heart-shaped sushi that looks both fun and easy!

Heart-Shaped Pasta

February is a cold month, and sometimes the best cure for the cold is a warm bowl of pasta. Spend quality time with your partner in the kitchen and cook some heart-shaped pasta — which you can find in many grocery stores and online this time of year — for a warm V-Day meal!

Heart-Shaped Valentine’s Day Dessert Ideas

Chocolate-Covered Ice Cream Hearts

These bite-size chocolate hearts are filled with ice cream, combining the best of both worlds of sweets — chocolate and ice cream!

Heart-Shaped Cake

@sugarandsparrow EASY heart shaped cake ♥️ here’s the simplest way to transform round cake layers into a heart shaped cake that’s perfect for Valentine’s Day:⁣ ⁣ 1. Use a serrated knife to make two straight, even cuts for the bottom of the heart. ⁣ 2. Place the rounded trimmings onto the top of the heart and adhere them with buttercream. ⁣ 3. Fill, frost, and decorate! I frosted this cake with light pink buttercream, added some pretty piping with Wilton tips 1M, 4B, and 32, and topped it all with Vintage Rose Gold sprinkles by @sprinklepop ⁣ ⁣ More details on this color palette and decorating ideas are at the “Easy Heart Shaped Cake” link in my bio! 💕⁣ ⁣ #heartcake #cakehack #valentinesdaycake #valentine #pinkcake #bakinglove #baking #cakelover #cakesofinstagram #cakeideas #cake #layercake #satisfyingfood #cakeinspiration #frosting #buttercreampiping ♬ Stay – PLÜM

Need an idea for the perfect dessert to end your Valentine’s Day dinner with a bang? A strawberry heart-shaped cake is the answer. Red and pink colored icing in a heart shape — what says Valentine’s Day better than that?