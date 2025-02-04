The Starbucks Valentine’s Day Menu Has Me Making All The Heart Eyes

Roses are red, violets are blue, Starbucks has Valentine’s Day drinks just for you! Love is brewing this season, and Starbucks is here to make your Valentine’s Day extra sweet with a brand new lineup of drinks that even Cupid would approve of. Whether you’re swooning over someone special or just in a committed relationship with your morning latte, these limited-edition sips are the perfect way to make your heart (and your tastebuds!) skip a beat.

Starbucks is pulling out all the stops this year, with drinks that taste just as good as love feels. The Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Crème Frappuccino is their personal twist on the traditional dessert, which contains flavors of strawberry puree, Frappuccino chips, and — the cherry (or strawberry, in this case) on top — it’s splashed with mocha drizzle and whipped cream. If Valentine’s Day was encapsulated in a drink, this would be it.

Starbucks

To further satisfy all the sweets lovers out there, Starbucks also released their Chocolate Hazelnut Cookie Cold Brew, which contains the chain’s iconic Cold Brew, vanilla syrup, chocolate- and hazelnut-flavored cold foam, and chocolate cookie crumbles. I can hear my lactose intolerance yelling at me from a mile away, but when Starbucks calls, who would I be not to answer?

On top of their Valentine’s Day re-releases, Starbucks is also introducing their new Blackberry Sage Refreshers on Feb. 4. The Blackberry Sage Refresher and the Blackberry Sage Lemonade Refresher feature flavors of blackberry, sage, and green coffee extract and are garnished with dried blackberries and a dusting of sage. The Midnight Drink is a third version of the refresher, which pairs the blackberry, safe, and coffee extract with coconut milk and dried blackberries. These drinks definitely aren’t your ordinary Starbucks Refreshers.

Starbucks

Still can’t get enough of Valentine’s Day at Starbucks? Starbucks also unveiled a swoon-worthy collection of Valentine’s Day tumblers, mugs, and cold cups decked out in romantic reds, pinks, and playful heart motifs. From shimmering metallics to pixelated hearts and even new charms and straw toppers, these cups are perfect for adding a little extra love to your coffee run.

And as the gift that keeps on giving, if you bring your favorite personal cup to a participating Starbucks chain, you’ll receive a $0.10 discount on your beverage. Rewards members will receive 25 Bonus Stars, so run, don’t walk! This Valentine’s Day, forget the chocolates — Starbucks is the real sweetheart you’ve been waiting for.