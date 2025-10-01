As we enter an even more technology-focused age than ever before, one thing becomes clear: Artificial intelligence (AI) is here to stay. Opinions on the subject are varied. Is AI helpful? Is AI problematic? Is there a way to reconcile the conflicting answers to the previous two questions? And perhaps more immediately pressing: Is AI sustainable?

The demand for AI is only expected to rise in 2025 and beyond. Research by Edge AI + Vision Alliance showed 314.4 million individuals used AI in 2024; the study estimates there will be an additional 64.4 million AI users in 2025. And as the use of AI becomes more consistent and extensive, the environmental consequences become more apparent.

You probably know by now that AI has a reputation for being an environmental concern. The popularity of AI has led to a global increase in not just electricity, but also water usage, since water is used to cool the machines powering AI in order to prevent overheating. While the exact, tangible impact of AI on the environment is still being discovered, there are some facts worth paying attention to. In 2019, the MIT Technology Review revealed the training of one AI model released 626,000 pounds of carbon dioxide — almost five times the lifetime emissions of a standard American car. More recent data hasn’t painted a more hopeful image. In 2024, the International Energy Agency (IEA) released a study showing that data centers — like those used to support AI — accounted for 1.5-2% of global energy use that year.

With all this in mind, you might think that using AI and caring about the environment are too opposed for you to be able to do both. However, as with any attempt at reform and social improvement, finding a compromise between these two things is about balance, not absolutes. Technology is such an engrained part of life that avoiding AI as a Gen Zer in college or in the workforce is nearly — if not fully — impossible. But that doesn’t mean you have to abandon your beliefs about saving the planet just to keep up with your friends and classmates. So, here are some ideas for making your use of AI more sustainable to ensure that your consumption is conscious.

Support sustainable tech companies

When it comes time to replace old electronics, consider purchasing from tech companies with sustainability pledges and in-device AI. Sustainability pledges, like those held by Samsung, Dell, Microsoft, and HP, are measures taken by the company to lower their carbon footprint by using renewable energy sources for the production of their products and in the powering of their AI. Purchasing from them means you are giving money to a company dedicated to making their business sustainable and more earth-friendly.

Opt for in-device AI over web AI

When using AI, you can try to prioritize the AI assistants built into your devices. Cloud-based AI generators need more energy to run than in-device AI generators, making their impact on the world larger. As shared by the World Economic Forum, built-in AI has all the processing capabilities localized, whereas cloud or web AI requires the electronic to seek and receive information from other processors. The less distance information and energy has to travel, the more energy-efficient a product is. So, you can try to rely more on default AI like Siri, Copilot, Google Assistant, and Bixby — these programs will still do what you need, but without using as much energy.

Take care of electronics & Use energy-efficient models

Manufacturing and transportation emissions have increased as the demand for AI-compatible, high-functioning electronics grows larger, so to offset this, you can try to avoid creating more demand in the market. Although brands come out with new models of phones, computers, and earbuds yearly, you can stick to the items you already own. Then, when it’s time to purchase new ones, consider energy-efficient models. Additionally, you can consider donating to organizations that offset human carbon emissions. Terrapass and Mossy Earth will use your donations to fund carbon-containing projects to help the environment.

Skip The Pleasantries

I know we were all taught to be polite, but saying things like “please” and “thank you” to AI chatbots isn’t just cute — it actually costs energy. In April 2025, Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, revealed that all those polite add-ons could add up to “tens of millions of dollars” in energy expenses for the company each year. That’s because every single word in a prompt uses electricity and computing power to process. So, while it’s nice to be nice, it may be even nicer in the long run to just get right to the point.

Find alternative resources

Just because AI can do a lot, that doesn’t mean it has to do everything. Obvious as it may seem, limiting AI use is one of the best ways to decrease its footprint on the environment. You don’t have to swear it off completely — just reduce your use. If you use AI daily, for example, you can try to use it every other day, or only a few times a week. If you use AI weekly, try to be conscious and only use AI programs every other week. Reducing your use won’t impact your work negatively but will be positive for the environment.

When deciding whether or not to use AI to get an answer to a question, consider this order.

First, ask a friend or classmate. If talking to someone didn’t help, put your question into Google and browse the results. If you still can’t find the answer, then AI might be worthwhile.

If you find yourself using AI for a specific topic or type of content, consider investing in other tools or reference materials for those subjects. This can lower your AI use while also supporting individual businesses and creatives. For example, if you’re a graphic design major who needs a lot of stock images, photo banks like Unsplash are free to use and AI-free, giving them a lower carbon footprint. For textbooks and required readings, use ThriftBooks or Alibris, online secondhand bookstores that sell items at a lower cost.

Spread awareness

Sometimes, we aren’t aware of just how much energy we use. So, once you know, make sure to inform others. You don’t need to scare them or make them feel bad about their use, just encourage them to make small changes like you did. Ideally, they’ll inspire someone else, and the cycle of informing and positive action will continue.