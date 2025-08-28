When you hear the word “activism,” what probably comes to mind is taking action by attending a protest or calling your senators. While physically going out into the streets or organizing with leadership is a great way to make change, for many college students, this is not possible for a variety of reasons, ranging from safety concerns to lack of time or transportation. This is why many Gen Zers have embraced boycotting as a form of protest.

When politics become personal, activism becomes a way of life — down to the very brands we choose to consume. Boycotting as a form of protest centers on the idea that the brands we endorse monetarily should be reflective of our own ethics and morals. It appears Gen Z is largely of this mindset, as this generation participates in economic boycotts more than any other generation, according to a March 2025 Harris Poll.

Boycotting is something anyone can do every day — and yes, this means your morals might even save you some money. So, whether you’re just starting out or looking for some tips to add to your activist toolkit, here are some important things to keep in mind when voting with your wallet.

Tips For Boycotting As A Form Of Protest

If you’re new to boycotting and want to give it a try, here are some pointers for getting started.

1. Start Off Slow

Quitting cold turkey is hard. Giving up a brand you may have previously shopped at frequently may be daunting for a beginner, but if it seems overwhelming, you can try starting off slow by just vowing to spend less money on these products. This way, you’ll become less reliant on these products over time.

2. Find Alternatives

When boycotting a brand, it’s nice to find alternatives to its products, so you’re not missing out on a specific item you want or need — you’re just getting it from a business you feel more aligned with. For example, if a certain coffee company is no longer your cup of tea, a great alternative to this is making your drink at home instead, or stopping somewhere local instead. If you’ve decided to swear off a makeup brand — guess what? There are tons of others that can take its place.

3. Don’t Throw Anything Away

When boycotting a brand, it may be your first instinct to throw away anything you already own from the brand you’re boycotting. But while you may have good intentions, throwing away what you already have is just a waste of your own money! Even if you don’t want to be caught dead wearing, consuming, or using a certain brand , throwing it away only contributes to the cycle of consumerism. But if you’re dying to clear your space of controversial items, consider donating or selling them — just don’t let them end up in a landfill.

4. Buy Secondhand

Maybe you want to boycott a brand, but you don’t want to give up your staples. While this might not work for makeup or skin care products, it is a great option for fashion. IRL thrifting and online thrift shopping apps and websites offer several brands that you may not want to buy from directly, but still want to wear.

5. Understand The Reason Behind Your Boycott

Wherever there are calls for boycotts of brands — whether due to ethics, offensive ad campaigns, or some other negative impact — there are always those who claim that it’s not that deep. Even seemingly simple things such as beauty, fashion, and brands are influenced by the current culture, and, of course, the people who consume them. When enough consumers respond to the actions or ethics of a brand and respond by boycotting, it doesn’t just send a message — it has a measurable impact on the business’s bottom line.

Reminder: Boycotting Is A Privilege

While boycotting is often a safer and easier way to protest than taking to the streets, not everyone has the ability to do it. Some may not have the transportation, information, or funds to access stores other than ones being boycotted, so it is important to be aware of these barriers and empathetic with those who cannot boycott because of them. You never know — they might be showing they care in a variety of other ways!