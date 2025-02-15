The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter.

If you’ve ever heard of Chat GPT, Gemini, or Meta bot, you’ve encountered AI. Otherwise known as artificial intelligence.

Artificial Intelligence is essentially a computer that can respond to prompts, be assigned a task, and much more. It may sound convenient, and it is. However, this “convenience” comes with a cost. You can decide for yourself if it’s worth it; I have decided it is not.

Artificial intelligence is harming the planet by the amount of water it uses up. In case you didn’t know, water is used to cool the machines. A single artificial intelligence bot responding to around 20 questions uses one bottle of water. Now imagine that times the amount of users in a day.

Outside of AI harming the planet, my peers have become reliant on it. As a college student, you get the opportunity to meet and collaborate with so many people with diverse perspectives…and then AI comes and ruins it. I’ve come across the problem where I am in a brainstorming session and my partner or member of the team goes straight to ask Chat GPT. I don’t want to work with a bot, I want to work with a person.

If we are so reliant on artificial intelligence, who has real intelligence?

When it comes to jobs, you are meant to submit resumes and cover letters. It’s becoming a trend where recruiters think certain writing styles have “no personality” therefore assuming that it was written by artificial intelligence. However, it is found that certain styles of writing that seem to be “blunt” can come from those with a disability. As someone with ADHD, sometimes my first drafts can feel like my “tone” doesn’t come through, but through my experiences, I’ve been able to combat it. Essentially, AI is making applying to jobs that much more difficult.

Artificial intelligence can do more than just write, it can also generate images and video. Which not only uses more liters of water than the written responses but also creates a lack of job security for animators, videographers, photographers, and more. The general public also seems to feel a lack of connection with AI commercials, photos, and videos, yet some major companies still choose to use it because it’s cheaper than paying employees.

Is AI making people lazier, or is it simply being abused?

Recently, in one of my college courses, we were introduced to a simulation where we would get back responses for certain prompts. Turns out it was a coding process. I hear coding is difficult to do, but ultimately worth the hassle. As it would seem, this simulation wants to switch from coding to AI within the next coming months. This concerns me because if we continue to see these types of switches due to “convenience,” or because it could be a “cheaper” option, there will be no room to dictate what is real and what is artificial, in addition to harming the planet we inhabit.

In the current political state of the world, people have turned to social media to address concerns and share information. There have been multiple shocking images circulating the internet that would later be revealed to have been created with AI. This is extremely damaging when it comes to online trust.

Artificial intelligence is creating bigger divides within social communities, making people dependent on it, allowing greedy people to lay off employees, damaging the planet, pushing misinformation, and many other things.

Those are a few reasons why artificial intelligence is ruining my life.