How AI Has Become a Helpful Tool for Me in College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

ChatGPT: to know it means to love it…unless you’re a professor. Though artificial intelligence (AI) has been around since the 1950s, it has exploded tremendously in recent years. The controversy over AI has become more extensive as it has grown, and for some reason, it has a bad reputation among authority figures.

Like it or not, AI has become the biggest megatrend since the World Wide Web, and it’s here to stay. You might as well use it for good, right? How can we use it to get the most out of our studies, though? How can we use it to learn more efficiently? How can we use it to submit our best work? Here are some ways that AI has helped me succeed at FSU!

Reinvent Studying

Recently, AI has been a lifesaver when I have to cram for my exams. AI is the way to go, especially if you want to learn material faster. There are so many different websites to accommodate all learning types and needs.

For fast memorization, I always use Knowt. This website is basically a glorified Quizlet. All you do is upload your lecture slides or notes, and your AI friend, Kai, can generate flashcards and practice tests. I also love using ChatGPT to take practice tests and create study guides. It is an excellent tool for summarizing big chunks of text as well.

Another one of my favorite websites is NotebookLM. This one is amazing if you’re an audible learner because it can turn your notes into a podcast. As you can see, AI is the superior study tool, but its assistance doesn’t end there.

Editing Assist

AI can edit papers, resumes, and short writing assignments! Since my major is writing-heavy, I always use ChatGPT as a resource. It catches grammatical mistakes that I would otherwise miss. Minor errors are often made when I’m in a rush, so it’s nice to have AI double-check my work and give instant feedback.

With websites like ChatGPT, we no longer have to search for someone to proofread our work. Uploading a document to the website makes improving our work significantly more convenient. It also fixes my sentence structure to make my writing pieces flow better, making me a better writer.

Generating New Ideas

Sometimes, I lack inspiration when working on writing assignments, but ChatGPT saves the day once more. When stumped, I always run to Chat because it has endless ideas. I can brainstorm with it, making it easier to get the ball rolling. Finishing the assignment is the main focus, and AI makes that process much more time-efficient.

Enhancing Time Management

Another way AI has improved my experience at FSU is by helping me manage my time more efficiently. School gets extremely overwhelming between clubs, keeping active, and a heavy course load. I need to plan out all of my days to stay sane (I am very much a Type-A person).

Don’t get me wrong, I don’t hate a physical planner, but having my plans online makes my life ten times easier. Google Calendar uses AI to automate scheduling, becoming my lifeline. I’ve also recently discovered the Motion app, which allows you to combine your calendars from other apps and makes tracking deadlines and managing your tasks effortless!

AI can be an incredible tool for schools when used correctly. It is more than an endless supply of answers to all questions imaginable; it’s a powerful learning companion. AI makes Learning so much easier, and its capabilities are enhanced daily. Hopefully, everyone — even FSU professors — will realize its educational value.

