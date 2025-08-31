Say what you will about fall fanatics, but you really can’t blame them for getting so excited for the start of the season. The end of summer marks the start of so many exciting releases, from Starbucks’s Pumpkin Spice Latte to new style trends. In recent years, one of the most highly anticipated fall drops is Stanley’s spooky season offerings, and the recent announcement of Target X Stanley’s Halloween 2025 collection does not disappoint.

On Aug. 31, Stanley revealed its lineup of seasonal sippers, to be available exclusively at Target. Available for both the 40-ounce and 20-ounce Quenchers (retailing at $45 and $30, respectively), the collection features three colorways: First, there’s Spellcast Black, a black tumbler with purple accents that also sports some glow-in-the-dark bats, moons, and stars. Then, there’s Spellcast Pink, a pink-orange ombre design that also features those glow-in-the-dark features. And finally, there’s Hypnotic Green, a glossy green-purple ombre colorway that looks like a witch’s brew you’d actually want to drink.

As always, the Quenchers in Target X Stanley’s Halloween 2025 collection features a double-wall vacuum insulation that’ll keep your drink cold for hours (great for taking a chilled bev with you to a pumpkin patch or tagging along on a younger sibling’s trick-or-treat adventure). Plus, it’ll fit in most car cupholders — though you’ll have to come up with a different solution for your broomstick.

Stanley 1913

When Will Target X Stanley’s Halloween 2025 collection drop?

Get ready for a Target trip — or, at the very least, post up by your computer and have your credit card nearby — because the Halloween collection will drop in stores and online starting Sept. 7. Like the majority of Stanley and Target’s seasonal drinkware collabs, the anticipation for this drop is already extremely high, so if you want one of these (or all of them, no judgment), you might want to act fast.

That said, this likely won’t be the only Halloween collection to come from Stanley this year, as the brand typically releases another line of festive drinkware a bit later in the fall, which can usually be purchased on Stanley’s website, as well as other retailers. In 2024, Stanley’s Halloween collection dropped on Oct. 4, so keep those eyes peeled.