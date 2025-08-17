What better way to prepare for the fast-approaching fall season than with a new hair color? Whether you’re reinventing yourself with a vibrant color change or testing out some natural shades, TikTok is brimming with inspiration to help you decide on a fresh look. Like fall 2024, warm-toned brunettes and auburns have remained tried and true favorites of the season. However, one development this year has been the shift in popularity from bold, eye-catching colors to more blended, statement styles.

Between planning the ultimate Halloweekend costume lineup and chasing a perfect fall photo for your feed, why not add a new hair color into the mix? Testing out a seasonal shade is great for leveling up your autumn aesthetic. And with endless hair inspiration to choose from, we’ve rounded up the top six trends dominating fall 2025, according to TikTok.