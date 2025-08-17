What better way to prepare for the fast-approaching fall season than with a new hair color? Whether you’re reinventing yourself with a vibrant color change or testing out some natural shades, TikTok is brimming with inspiration to help you decide on a fresh look. Like fall 2024, warm-toned brunettes and auburns have remained tried and true favorites of the season. However, one development this year has been the shift in popularity from bold, eye-catching colors to more blended, statement styles.
Between planning the ultimate Halloweekend costume lineup and chasing a perfect fall photo for your feed, why not add a new hair color into the mix? Testing out a seasonal shade is great for leveling up your autumn aesthetic. And with endless hair inspiration to choose from, we’ve rounded up the top six trends dominating fall 2025, according to TikTok.
- Plum Chocolate Brown
Looking for a subtle change in hair color this fall? Try a reddish-brown look. This shade is perfect for natural brunettes, enhancing the natural shade with a colorful edge.
- Copper
Highlights are another great way to incorporate some seasonal color into your natural hair. These golden brown and light copper streaks make for easy styling, and fade well as the hair grows out over time.
- Bronde
This limbo shade between blonde and brunette has circulated the internet time and time again, making its comeback for fall 2025 hair inspo no surprise. Leaning more towards one color? No problem. This in-between style gives you the best of both worlds without having to fully commit to one look.
- Golden Brown
Another recurring favorite for the fall season is this iconic golden brown. Pair with some long layers and wispy, face-framing pieces to add even more dimension to your new style.
- Calico
Calico — like the tri-colored cat — combines three hair colors, swirling together shades of blonde, brunette, and ginger into one statement look. What’s great about calico hair is its versatility. Whether you’re going for a more subtle, peekaboo vibe or fully embracing the Y2K-inspired resurgence with chunky strands and raccoon tail patterns, calico works for any aesthetic.
- Mocha Mousse
You can’t go wrong with a classic, deep brunette look. This glossy shade is the definition of timeless, lasting you beyond the enjoyment of a one-time, seasonal color.