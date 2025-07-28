August is right around the corner, which can only mean one thing: the return of all things fall! Even though this signals the end of summer (and the start of the school year and the seemingly endless tests and essays that come along with it), fall is one of the most exciting seasons of the year. It’s so easy to romanticize, with the leaves changing and falling, the annual rewatching of Gilmore Girls, and of course, the iconic fall treat: the pumpkin spice latte.

The pumpkin spice latte is a symbol of fall, and even if some people call it “basic,” it is still delicious, and something I look forward to every year. And in the world of PSL drinks, Starbucks is one of the most well-known and recognized options in the game. But when is the PSL line finally hitting Starbucks stores? The answer is much earlier than you might think: The entire fall line will drop at Starbucks this year starting on Aug. 26! That’s less than a month away, and I personally am already counting down the days.

Alongside the PSL, Starbucks always drops other seasonal-related items to really celebrate all of the fall vibes. The line will include the return of Starbucks’s Pumpkin Creme Cold Brew (the best drink that Starbucks has ever made, IMO) and Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai, and will also include two new items, the Pecan Oatmilk Cortado and Italian Sausage Egg Bites. There really is something for everyone, and even if you’re not the biggest fan of pumpkin flavors, there’s still a drink to really get you into the fall spirit.

Starbucks also knows that it’s hard to be patient while you wait for these drinks, so the brand has already released its fall-flavored coffees and creamers in grocery stores! They’re available in flavors like Pumpkin Spice and Maple Pecan, so they’re perfect while you wait for Starbucks’s in-house versions of the drinks. Starbucks will also release its fall ready-to-drink beverages in grocery stores sometime in early August, although the exact date has not been confirmed.

So, even though the fall season will bring colder weather and early morning classes, it can all be made easier with a fall bevy in your hand! And after Aug. 26, you can pop into Starbucks and get that covered.