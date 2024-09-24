Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Stanley’s New Halloween Quencher Has Spooky Glow-In-The-Dark Features

Charlotte Pompa

Get ready to stay spooky all season long with the new Halloween must-have: the Stanley Halloween Quencher, which will be released on Oct. 4. This limited-edition 40-ounce tumbler is far more than just a stylish fall accessory – it’s the perfect combination of chic and spooky, making it the ideal accessory to bring to all of your fall festivities. Whether you are sipping your favorite drink while apple picking, pumpkin carving, or heading for a night out trick or treating or partying, this Stanley Halloween Quencher is designed to keep your beverages cold (or warm), and your spooky aesthetic on point.

Stanley cups have dominated the drinkware industry due to their beloved stylish designs and practical features, and the Halloween Quencher is no exception. Wrapped in an all-black exterior, the tumbler features a sleek textured spiderweb in noir gloss, making it the perfect minimalistic design to add a fun and spooky flare to any fall outfit. This tumbler is ideal for Halloween enthusiasts who love their aesthetics as much as they love practicality.

What really sets the Halloween Quencher apart from previous Stanley designs is its lime-colored, glow-in-the-dark logo on the front, and its matching edge glow lid and straw. This night mode feature on the cup adds a touch of excitement to any activity, whether you are out trick-or-treating with friends or enjoying a late-night bonfire. Like Frankenstein, the glowing features bring the tumbler to life to add some magic to all nighttime endeavors. In the day time, the cap and logos are a vibrant lime green, which offers just the right pop of bold color.

Of course, this tumbler is not only about aesthetics. The iconic Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler is built for serious hydration, holding a generous 40 ounces of your favorite beverage. Its double-wall vacuum insulation guarantees that your drink remains cold or hot no matter the weather, making it perfect to cool you during warm activities or to be a blanket in the cold fall air. 

One of the most convenient features of the Halloween Quencher is the three-position lid. Designed for maximum versatility, this lid allows you to choose your sipping method: using the reusable straw for easy sipping, drinking directly from the tumbler, or rotating the silicone cover to shut it closed. This transformable lid makes the Halloween Quencher perfect for when you’re on the go. It offers a secure seal to avoid spills and fits into most car cup holders, so you can go to your Halloween activities with no stains.

The Stanley Halloween Quencher retails at $50 and is available for a limited time only. Stanley’s limited-edition tumblers tend to sell out quickly, so if you’re a fan of spooky season or simply love a stylish, functional tumbler, you’ll want to grab this before it vanishes. You can get yours on the Stanley website at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET on Oct. 4.

