The holidays are always a great time for Starbucks lovers. I mean, sure, there are plenty of home-cooked meals to be enjoyed around the kitchen table with loved ones, but the holidays are also the only time of year you can enjoy a Snowman Cake Pop or Gingerbread Latte out of an iconic red cup. Of course, once the holidays are over, that means the holiday-themed drinks and snacks at Starbucks that come along with them are gone too. However, that doesn’t mean there’s nothing new for Starbucks fans to be excited about! In fact, it’s quite the opposite! There’s now a new year (and a new season), which means it’s time for new original items — and returning favorite — to look forward to from Starbucks.

With 2025 now in full swing, and many college students getting ready to go back to school, Starbucks just announced an updated lineup of items to its winter menu. Starting on Friday, Jan. 3, Starbucks will be adding a new espresso beverage to its menu, along with a spicy falafel pocket, Ethiopia whole bean coffee, a Valentine’s day cake pop, and seasonal merchandise. Here’s everything to look out for as part of Starbucks’s January 2025 menu updates.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Starbucks Cortados

Cortados are a caffeinated drink that originate from Spain and derives from the Spanish word “cortar,” which means “to cut”. This is due to the milk cutting through the bold flavors of the espresso, creating a balanced drink with a creamy texture. The drink is traditionally small in size, but strong in flavor. Starbucks’s Cortado is served hot in a short size (8 oz.) and made with three ristretto shots of Starbucks’s subtly sweet Blonde Espresso.

If you want a flavorful twist and non-dairy alternative to this classic drink, Starbucks will also be offering the Brown Sugar Oat Milk Cortado on its permanent menu. This version also has the three ristretto shots of Starbucks’s Blonde Espresso, combined with brown sugar syrup and steamed Oatmilk, and is finished with a dash of cinnamon.

“Espresso is the heart and soul of Starbucks,” said Ricky Gonzalez, who works on the beverage development team, in a winter menu fact sheet from Starbucks. “Our goal was to create a new way for customers to experience espresso from us.”

Spicy Falafel Pocket

Speaking of inclusive new offerings, Starbucks is also introducing a new certified vegan item to the permanent menu. It’s called the Spicy Falafel Pocket and it combines smashed falafel, creamy hummus, roasted bell peppers, pickled onions, and a spicy herb sauce, all wrapped up inside toasted lavash flatbread.

Ethiopia Whole Bean Coffee

For coffee lovers that prefer a lighter roast, the new Starbucks single-origin Ethiopia Whole Bean Coffee is a blonde roast coffee featuring ginger blossom aromas and notes of tangerine, lemon balm, and sweet dates. It is available as whole bean and as the featured light roast brewed coffee at company-operated Starbucks stores for a limited time.

Valentine’s Day Cake Pop

Customers can also celebrate the upcoming season of love early by purchasing this year’s Valentine’s Day Cake Pop, which features vanilla cake mixed with buttercream, dipped in red chocolate icing and decorated with a heart design.

Starbucks Items Returning in January 2025

Some items returning in 2025 are the Vanilla Bean Custard Danish and two pistachio drinks, the Pistachio Latte and the Pistachio Cream Cold Brew. All of these items are available for a limited time, while supplies last, so if you are craving any of these returning items, make sure to get them while you can.

Also, Hot Honey will be returning at select Starbucks Reserve locations. On Jan. 3, Starbucks Reserve® Roasteries and stores in Chicago, New York City, and Seattle can enjoy a hot honey twist on Starbucks Reserve beverages with the introduction of the Hot Honey Cortado (a third and exciting Cortado flavor), Hot Honey Dirty Chai, and Hot Honey Ginger Spritz, as well as the return of the Hot Honey Espresso Martini.

Matcha Drink Customization Options

In addition to the new and returning items to look out for, Starbucks is also giving the customers what they want in regards to customization of matcha drinks. In response to popular customer requests for the ability to adjust the level of sweetness in Starbucks matcha beverages, the coffee chain has now updated its matcha powder to now be sweetened with classic syrup, which allows customers to have control over their drinks’ sweetness levels depending on how much syrup they want added in.

New Seasonal Merch

Starbucks is welcoming the new year with a new assortment of merchandise that is *so* fitting for the season. The merch collection will include tumblers, cold cups, mugs, and water bottles in a variety of sizes and shades (ranging from light pinks to cool blues and bright greens). The assortment will vary by store location and will also be available for a limited time while supplies last.