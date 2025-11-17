The release of the Starbucks holiday menu has come and gone. The Bearista cup frenzy has passed, and Red Cup Day is in the rearview mirror. While this may sound kind of depressing for fans of the coffee megachain, fret not! Starbucks seemingly always has something new to look forward to. The latest is an exclusive hot chocolate drink that can only be found in specific locations.

If you recall, Starbucks released a couple new holiday food menu items and merchandise, but the initial release of the holiday menu did not come with any new drinks. But, as fate would have it, Starbucks wasn’t quite done with the holiday menu this year. Starbucks announced on Nov. 17 that a new holiday drink this year will be the Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate, and it will be available on Nov. 18 to the general public (and Nov. 17 for Target Circle 360 members). There is, however, a catch to getting this drink: It won’t be available at just any Starbucks location, so in order to get your hands on this drink, it may require venturing beyond your typical store. But, if you are willing to make the journey, here’s everything we know about how — and most importantly where — you can get your hands on the Starbucks Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate this holiday season.

As it turns out, this holiday drink is a collaboration between Starbucks and Target. What that means is that this festive drink will only be available at Starbucks locations inside Target stores. “For so many people, a Target run starts with grabbing their favorite drink from Starbucks before browsing our aisles, so together we’re building on that magic with an exclusive, only-at-Target drink to add a little extra cheer to holiday shopping,” said Lisa Roath, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer of food, essentials and beauty at Target, said in a press release.

The Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate will be a Frappuccino-style beverage, featuring a combination of mocha sauce, milk, and ice, topped with peppermint whipped cream and the classic red and green sprinkles also found on the sugar cookie latte. “We wanted to create something festive and fun just for Target guests,” Alicia Binion, a member of the Starbucks beverage development team, said in the release. “The Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate is a delicious beverage that brings together rich chocolate and cool peppermint flavors as well as red and green sprinkles for a pop of color and crunch. It’s a sweet way to pause during the holiday rush and enjoy a little seasonal cheer.”