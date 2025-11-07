Starbucks didn’t waste any time getting into the holiday spirit this year. On Oct. 6, the coffee company announced its 2025 holiday menu, complete with returning favorites and new twists like the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Iced Sugar Cookie Latte, and a line of festive cold foams including Gingerbread Cream cold foam, Peppermint Chocolate Cream cold foam, Sugar Cookie Cream cold foam, and Caramel Brulée Cream cold foam. Then, exactly a month later on Nov. 6, Starbucks dropped its holiday drinkware collection, and let’s just say the internet lost its mind over one product in particular.

Alongside the limited-edition Hello Kitty collaboration, Starbucks released a new collectible that’s now the star of the internet: the Glass Starbucks Bearista Cold Cup. The 20-ounce clear cup is shaped like a bear, with a built-in green beanie lid that doubles as a straw topper — basically, it’s the cutest thing ever out of their holiday drop. Fans lined up before Starbucks locations opened nationwide, hoping to purchase one before they sold out. Within hours of its launch, the cup became pretty much impossible to find. But according to social media posts, many locations only received one or two cups, leaving customers confused and wondering if Starbucks plans to restock the viral Bearista anytime soon.

When the Bearista Cold Cup hit stores on Nov. 6, fans wasted no time documenting the hype online. TikToks showed people waiting outside Starbucks as early as 3 a.m., hoping to grab the collectible before anyone else could. Others shared that by the time the doors opened, the cups were already gone — either snatched up by customers at the front of the line or employees who bought them right before opening.

In a statement to People, a rep from Starbucks acknowledged the frenzy, saying, “The excitement for our merchandise exceeded even our biggest expectations and despite shipping more Bearista cups to coffeehouses than almost any other merchandise item this holiday season, the Bearista cup and some other items sold out fast.” The company also apologized to disappointed customers and teased that “more exciting merchandise coming this holiday season,” although the statement didn’t clarify what those releases would be.

Starbucks declined to comment on Her Campus’s request for information about a Bearista restock.