Starbucks’s 2025 Holiday Menu Is Bringing Back Fan Faves

Besties, the time has come. The days are getting shorter, the air is getting cooler, finals study guides are getting passed around, and — most importantly — Starbucks’s 2025 holiday menu is on the horizon. Every year, the coffee giant rolls out its festive end-of-year offerings to get everyone ready to be holly-jolly, and this year is no different. But what holiday drinks and snacks are on the menu this year? Here’s what to know.

On Oct. 6, Starbucks announced its holiday lineup will hit stores one month later, on Nov. 6. (The brand also confirmed Red Cup Day will come back this year, though no exact date was revealed.) All the usual suspects are returning to the festive menu when it drops, including the Peppermint Mocha, the Caramel Brulée Latte, the Iced Sugar Cookie Latte, and the Iced Gingerbread Chai. Further, Starbucks revealed two more fan faves will drop later on in the season (though the date is still TBD on these): the Chestnut Praline Latte and the Eggnog Latte.

According to Starbucks’s announcement, there are no new drinks coming to the menu this year. Last year’s new addition, the Cran-Merry Orange Refreshers, do not appear to be coming back.

As for food, there are three delicious returners: the Snowman Cookie, the Cranberry Bliss Bar, and the Sugar Plum Cheese Danish. As for newcomers, say hello to the (very adorable) Polar Bear Cake Pop and the Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread.

For those who like to play barista at home, you can buy some holiday-themed beans, including the Starbucks Thanksgiving Blend, the Christmas Blend (which also comes in decaf), the Christmas Blonde Roast, and the Holiday Blend. And if you can’t wait, grocery stores are already rolling out holiday-themed coffees, creamers, and ready-to-drink bevs.

Starbucks also announced a super-cute holiday merch collab with the one and only Hello Kitty, including drinkware, gift cards, and a plushie. “The collection is anchored by tumblers, mugs and cold cups, and we’re also offering some fun, unexpected items,” Kap Pitarys, director of U.S. merchandise for Starbucks, said in a press release. “Whether you’re looking for a gift for a friend or a little something for yourself, this collection makes everyday moments feel a little more joyful and every gift a little more personal.”

And finally, other holiday merch includes the return of some festive faves as well as newbies like the “Bearista” glass cold cup, a Christmas tree mug, and a sleek winter-white tumbler. Whatever your holiday vibe is, Starbucks has something for you.

