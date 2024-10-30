With the Halloween season coming to a close, the only thing that I can look forward to (knowing I can’t dress up in a cute little costume anymore) is the fact that the holidays are right around the corner. Although technically we have Thanksgiving coming up in November, who doesn’t start celebrating the Christmas season the day after Halloween is over, right? And what better way to celebrate the holidays than with Starbucks Red Cup Day?

In true fashion of the holiday season, it is best to start planning early, and businesses know that better than anyone. From malls to restaurants, all your fave spots will be decked out with their holiday best in just a few short weeks. And who can forget the limited-editio- holiday menus at all your favorite restaurants and coffee shops? If you’re thinking about limited edition menus, you can’t not mention the most highly-anticipated holiday menu that we all know and love — aka the annual Starbucks holiday menu, and their Red Cup Day to go along with it.

On Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day, customers who order a holiday drink (like the fan-favorite Peppermint Mocha or Iced Sugar Cookie Latte) will receive their drink in a free reusable red cup. In previous years, if you brought the red cup back to Starbucks, you’d get 10 cents off your drink and 25 Stars for Starbucks Rewards members. In the past, the red cups would have their own unique designs separate from the holiday hot cups, like twinkling lights or snowflakes.

So, when is Starbucks’ Red Cup Day 2024? If you’re dying to get your hands on one of these cups, you have some important dates to look out for. Although Starbucks hasn’t officially released a date for Red Cup Day 2024 yet (Her Campus reached out to Starbucks for more information and will update when it’s announced), this promotion may be closer than you think.

It is known that Starbucks typically releases their holiday drinks and foods at the beginning of November. Last year in 2023, their seasonal menu was released on Thursday, Nov. 2, and in 2022 it was released on Thursday, Nov. 3. Following that Thursday after Halloween pattern, this year’s holiday treats will arrive on Nov. 7.

As for Red Cup Day, we have seen the promotion released in a similar pattern, usually taking place on the third Thursday in November. In 2023, Red Cup Day took place on Thursday, Nov. 16, and in 2022, the big day took place on Thursday, Nov. 17. Knowing this, it’s possible Thursday, Nov. 21 could be our Red Cup day for 2024. Only time will tell.

If you’re one of the millions of others obsessed with everything holiday at Starbucks, from the tasty drink flavors to the cup designs, you have two important dates to look forward to — Nov. 7 for the Starbucks holiday menu, and potentially, Nov. 21 for Red Cup Day.

So keep your eyes peeled for news from Starbucks on Red Cup Day 2024. You don’t want to miss out!