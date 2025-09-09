I’m going to virtually hold your hand when I tell you this: Summer is over, babe. I know — it felt like the season came and went in the blink of an eye, and maybe you’re not ready to say goodbye just yet. Luckily, I have some more news that will make the transition to the new season much better: Stanley’s Halloween 2025 collection is coming. That’s right: You go straight from summer fun and roll right into spooky season — and you can do it in style.

Stanley is well known for its seasonal and holiday-themed drinkware, and its Halloween offerings are no different. The brand already came out with its Target-exclusive line for Halloween 2025 — featuring candy-colored Quenchers with glow-in-the-dark details — and now it’s time for the main event. Featuring mystical and moody designs, this year’s Halloween collection has a much darker energy than Stanley’s offerings at Target. If you identify as witchy, these will definitely be right up your alley.

The collection includes two new designs: Deadly Damask and Purple Night Shine. Deadly Damask features a pattern of spooky things likes snakes, skulls, and celestial objects set against a silver chrome background — it’s like if a beautiful tapestry was woven by a goth girl. Meanwhile, Purple Night Shine looks exactly like it sounds — an evening sky that fades from black into purple. Very enchanting.

Based on the Stanley website, Deadly Damask will be featured on the 40-ounce Quencher, 30-ounce Quencher, 20-ounce Quencher, and 8-ounce Easy Fill Flask. The Purple Night Shine will be available on the 16-ounce Everyday Tumbler and the 11-ounce Reserve Wine Tumbler,

When Does Stanley’s Halloween 2025 collection drop?

Stanley announced this new collection on Sept. 9, just two days after its Target collection dropped, which means fanatics are already itching to get their hands on the newest items. Luckily, they won’t have to wait long: The Halloween 2025 collection will be available to shop online on Tuesday, Sept. 16 at 12 p.m. EST. However, if you’re a member of the Stanley Club, you get access even earlier: Members can shop the collection online a full 24 hours early, starting Monday, Sept. 15 at 12 p.m. EST. No tricks here — just a great Stanley treat!