These St. Patrick’s Day Borg Names Are Cracking Me TF Up

It’s St. Patty’s season, and the only thing you’ll be seeing more than “Kiss Me I’m Irish” shirts, is St. Patrick’s Day Borgs. That’s right, Gen Z’s new drinking creation is all the rage when it comes to the 21+ club — and it’s the perfect companion for St. Patrick’s 2024 weekend celebrations, especially if you’ve got some St. Patrick’s Day Borg names to go with it.

But first, if you’re wondering WTF a Borg is, you’re not alone. Borgs have been around for quite some time, but have risen in popularity through TikTok. An acronym for “blackout rage gallon,” a Borg consists of a gallon jug of water, a fifth of liquor (dealer’s choice), liquid flavoring (like MiO or Crystal Light), and a splash of an energy drink, Liquid I.V., or any other liquids you want to add. Consider it a choose-your-own-adventure Jungle Juice — but, unlike that gross concoction in a frat basement, this one will keep you pretty hydrated.

It’s known that St. Patty’s Day is an all-day celebration: 21+ folks start partying early in the morning, take a nap, and then rally when the sun goes down. With that in mind, it’s important to stay hydrated and, if you’re drinking, stay buzzed. This St. Patty’s Day, consider swapping out those typical, hilarious Borg names for a specialized Saint Patrick’s Day-inspired Borg. (Bonus point if you find a way to make it green.) Drink responsibly, and may the luck of the Irish be with you!

The Pot of Gold at the end of the Rainborg. Where’s my pot of gold? Irish Car-Borg. Inspired by the Irish Car Bomb drink… IYKYK. KISS ME I’M BORG-RISH. But, ask for consent first. The Rattlin’ Borg. Is anyone down to sing some Irish music? Top of the Borg’in to ya! Perfect for a darty, eh? Borg Leaf Clover. I’m feeling lucky! Shenanigans and Sham-Borgs. A recipe for memories. Sham-Borg shake. Bonus points if you go to McDonald’s for a real Shamrock Shake afterward. I’m Feelin’ Borgy! Lucky, Borgy… same diff. ST. BORG-rick Praise. Luck of the Borg-ish. Enough said. I’m Shipping off to Borg-ston. I’m shipping off… to find my bloody… Borg! (Again, IYKYK.)

St. Patrick’s Day is all about having fun, but in the midst of celebrating with your besties, don’t forget to stay safe and drink responsibly!