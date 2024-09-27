I Went To Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Short N’ Sweet’ Cafe Pop-Up & It Left Quite An Impression

When she said she liked to be on top, she meant it. Sabrina Carpenter and her team went above and beyond to stay on top of their marketing game, hosting a Short N’ Sweet pop-up event in New York City from Sept. 27-29. (I’m taking it as a gift to all of us NYC Carpenters who couldn’t secure a ticket to her show at Madison Square Garden.) So I’m smiling because I attended the event, but crying because I’m totally not jealous of those of you who did secure tickets.

Hosted at Partners Coffee at 44 Charles Street, the cafe was transformed into an immersive experience that truly brought Carpenter’s chart-topping album to life. With its strictly blue color palette, heart motifs (the baristas were wearing heart cutout aprons!!), and even a lip-shaped couch, it was clear just how much the pop star wanted to make us fall in love.

Photo by Kea Humilde

I took the “early bird gets the worm” motto to heart on Sept. 27 by visiting the cafe a half hour after it opened. The line that looped around the block moved pretty quickly, but regardless, there were plenty of photo opportunities outside the cafe. We’re talking sidewalks lined with a blue carpet, heart-shaped lights, and a seating area that was decorated with what could only be described as the pop star’s Pinterest board. There was even a blue poster cart complete with a giant, frilly umbrella and a very Sabrina-esque question on the front: “Thirsty?” With all this attention to detail, it became clear that setting up this pop-up was not a short, but hopefully sweet process.

Photo by Kea Humilde Photo by Kea Humilde

Once my friend and I entered the cafe, we saw that espressos and cold brews weren’t the only thing on the menu. Since the event was a partnership between CashApp and Partners Coffee, you could present your CashApp card to get a 30% off discount on the merchandise. But for those of us who can’t stop saying, “That’s that me espresso,” the drink menu offered a variety of lattes, cold brews, and even a lemonade.

Now, don’t hate me, Carpenters, but I’ve actually never had coffee! So in the midst of the Dumb & Poetic Latte and the Common Sense Cold Brew, I went with the Butterfly Matcha Lemonade. So if you’re like me and you’re not keen on coffee either, they did offer drinks that were caffeine-free.

Photo by Kea Humilde Photo by Kea Humilde

So Carpenters, if you’re in the NYC area and free Sept. 27-29, I highly encourage you to do your makeup all nice and run to Partners Coffee! It’s the perfect outro for a busy week.

As I left with matcha in my hand,

Couldn’t go to MSG but this was grand,

Sabrina’s pop-up? Better than a one night stand.