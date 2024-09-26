Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Sabrina Carpenter’s Toronto Show Outfit May Have A Connection To Shawn Mendes

Gabriella Greek

Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet Tour kicked off on Sept. 23 and if you can’t get enough of every single clip from the show on social media, then same. TikTok agrees the Short N’ Sweet Tour takes the cake for the most extra show in all of concert history. (Seriously, the set design may be the most original thing I have ever seen. Spoiler, there is an entire house on the stage!) But beyond the catchy songs and the one-of-a-kind set design, Carpenter is also serving us some iconic looks during the show, like the Toronto Maple Leafs jersey she wore during her Toronto stop on Sept. 25. It may just be a connection to Carpenter’s rumored ex, Shawn Mendes.

Sept. 25 marked the second date of the Short N’ Sweet Tour, which occurred in Toronto, Ontario. Inspired by the location — or maybe the fact that Toronto is Mendes’ hometown —  Carpenter proudly wore a bedazzled Toronto Maple Leafs hockey jersey. Mendes is a proud Maple Leafs fan, and before fame, Mendes even played hockey. (He showed off his skills with James Corden during his Carpool Karaoke episode.) 

I seriously can’t think of a better clapback than wearing a bedazzled jersey of your ex’s favorite team to your sold-out show in his hometown. That sounds pretty iconic to me. This may not be a direct shady moment, but it is definitely a battle of who wore it better. Mendes has been seen on multiple occasions sporting the jersey. I would still say Carpenter won that competition, though, as her jersey was the only one that was bedazzled.

Fans have gathered that most of Short N’ Sweet is about the short fling Sabrina Carpenter had with Mendes. Dating rumors started swirling between the two in February 2023, when they were spotted strolling around Los Angeles together. The rumors continued after more public appearances together, but Mendes put them to rest after denying he was dating Carpenter at a Tommy Hilfiger show in March 2023. 

These rumors were more than just the typical celebrity dating accusations — fans believe it got messy, especially with the on-and-off relationship between Mendes and his long-term girlfriend (now ex), Camila Cabello. The following months led to some shady song writing on both Cabello and Carpenter’s ends with the releases of Cabello’s song “June Gloom” and Carpenter’s song “Taste,” which are both supposedly about one another.

Regardless of whether the Maple Leafs jersey was a nod to Mendes, Carpenter has been killing it with her tour looks — from a bedazzled Victoria’s Secret lingerie set with 150,000 jewels to her signature kiss mark on her outfits. A secret meaning in this jersey would just add to how extra she’s been on this tour already. Her bedazzled jersey moment is definitely a cute fashion look, but it’s hard to say whether this was a shady moment or just a “coincidence.”

