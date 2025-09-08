The 2025 VMAs marked a huge night for Ms. Sabrina Carpenter. As if she didn’t already slay the house down with her iconic pro-trans performance of her hit song “Tears,” take home three award wins, and deliver a moving acceptance speech, Carpenter also debuted a new ad with Dunkin’ in the middle of the show. And not only that, but the ad contained an Easter egg that leads fans to a special prize. So, in case you missed it, let’s break down Sabrina Carpenter’s Dunkin’ Daydream Hotline promo, including how you can score a free drink from it.

Carpenter and Dunkin’ have been frequent collaborators as of late. In December 2024, she launched her first collab with the coffee chain: a limited-edition drink called Sabrina’s Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso, inspired by her 2024 song of the summer, “Espresso.” Then in June 2025 came her next venture, Sabrina’s Strawberry Daydream Refresher, a sweet and summery oat milk-based drink with cold foam. The Refresher came with a cheeky ad campaign in which Carpenter acts as a retro hotline operator that raised some eyebrows for its suggestive nature. And now, that campaign came back with a new ad that aired during the VMAs, this time with a fun little twist.

Not only does Carpenter once again don her little headset to field calls from seemingly horny men and instead refer them to her lineup of Daydream Refreshers — which now includes Mixed Berry and Mango in addition to the original Strawberry — but this ad also shows a phone number on screen. And yes, you’re supposed to call it.

According to Dunkin’, if you call the number — 1-877-DREAMY (373-2669) — on Monday, Sept. 8, you’ll hear a message from Carpenter herself and unlock an exclusive promo code that’ll get you a free medium Daydream Refresher.

Don’t have time to make a phone call? (Or have a severe allergy to phone calls, even if it’s not a real human on the other line?) I have the scoop on what the code is: DAYDREAM. (Go figure, right?) Yes, that means you can go forth and snag your free Refresher without even have to pick up your phone. You just have to be a Dunkin’ Rewards member and enter the code in the Dunkin’ app to redeem the drink. You’re welcome, besties.