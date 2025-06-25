Dunkin’ Just Launched A New Sabrina Carpenter Drink & A Ton Of Summer Treats

If you have been thinking about Sabrina Carpenter’s Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso every night (oh!), Dunkin’ is here to quench your thirst. Dunkin’ and Carpenter are joining forces yet again for another iconic drink just in time for summer. The new “Sabrina’s Strawberry Daydream Refresher” features fresh strawberry flavor, oatmilk, and velvety cold foam, so if summer happens to taste like one of those strawberry shortcake ice cream bars to you, you’re in luck!

And if that’s not enough to get you in line, asking “Please, Please, Please” for your next Dunkin’ order, the brand’s new summer additions are sure to sweeten the deal. On June 25, Dunkin’ launched nine summer offerings, including seven entirely new items, all available nationwide.

For starters, there are three new frozen coffees, part of Dunkin’s new Ice Cream-Inspired Frozen Coffee line, each topped with whipped cream, drizzle, and waffle cone pieces for the whole sundae experience. Choose between three ice cream classics taking on a new form: Cookie Dough Frozen Coffee, Mint Chocolate Chip Frozen Coffee, and Butter Pecan Frozen Coffee.

On the food front, Dunkin’ has plenty to offer from its new menu lineup. The new Summer Munchkins Bucket has 50 assorted Munchkins, all served in a limited-edition, reusable beach bucket. If you just realized you donated your beach bag last year, Dunkin’ has you covered!

Up next, Dunkin’ has a new Braided Apple Pie, a pastry filled with baked apples, wrapped in braided dough, and sprinkled with sugar for those craving just a bit of autumn in the midst of this heat. Looking for something a bit more filling? Not a problem, the new Chipotle Hash Brown Wake-Up Wrap features crispy hash browns, egg, gooey American cheese, a choice of bacon or sausage, and an all-new chipotle aioli, wrapped in a tortilla. Yum.

If none of the new items are quite to your taste, a few classics are making a return. Just in time for the Fourth of July, Dunkin’s Star Spangled Donut is back on the menu. Star-shaped, filled with vanilla buttercream, and topped with blue icing and red, white, and blue sprinkles, it’s a delicious patriotism. And, because Dunkin’ still has one more addition, the new Chipotle Hash Brown Wake-Up Wrap has been added to Dunkin’s $5 Meal Deal, which features Two Wake-Up Wrap Sandwiches and a medium hot or iced coffee. Because everything tastes better when you’re saving some money.