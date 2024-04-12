The Meaning Behind Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” Lyrics Is Hot & Steamy

Sabrina Carpenter is one of the biggest “It Girls” right now, and she’s proving that with her latest single “Espresso.” On April 11, Carpenter released the new song and it’s already made its way onto several of my playlists.

Carpenter doesn’t hold back in her music, making her lyrics and intentions evidently clear. And let me tell you, this song surely isn’t about espresso! This single is Carpenter’s latest release since her EP Fruitcake, which dropped in November 2023. “Espresso” showcases a different side of Carpenter’s range and vibe, and I’m so here for it.

If you’re looking for a new song to pregame to or one to blast in your car with the windows down, “Espresso” is that girl.

The chorus of the song begins with the lyrics, “Now he’s thinkin’ bout me every night, oh / Is it that sweet? I guess so / Say you can’t sleep, baby, I know / That’s that me, espresso.” Are some dots connecting now? You really think Carpenter would make a song merely about caffeine?! In these lyrics, it’s clear Carpenter’s referring to herself as espresso.

According to Genius, “Sabrina in this lyric is referring to herself as espresso, as the idea of her is keeping another man awake at night, like how espresso would” Things start to get spicy quick! In the following lyrics, Carpenter makes her intentions clear. “Move it up, down, left, right, oh / Switch it up like Nintendo / Say you can’t sleep, baby, I know / That’s that me, espresso.” Is it hot in here?!

Fast forward to the pre-chorus, where Carpenter continues to make her intentions very clear. She sings, “Too bad your ex don’t do it for ya / Walked in and dream-came-trued it for ya.” Then, she sings, “Soft skin and I perfumed it for ya (Yes),” which might be some advertising for her perfume line released through SCENT BEAUTY for her scent called “Sweet Tooth.” We love a businesswoman.

In Verse 2, Carpenter makes a parallel to her song “Bad For Business” off her album emails i can’t send. In “Espresso,” she sings, “My twisted humor make him laugh so often,” which closely mirrors a line from “Bad For Business,” where she sing,s “I like the way you like to laugh at dirty jokes / I know they’ll always land.”

In the same verse, Carpenter sings “My honeybee, come and get this pollen” which could be a take on the “birds and the bees” metaphor, according to Genius. I just love how spicy Sabrina is!

This song is already one of my faves by her, and I can’t wait to stream it all summer.

More to come…