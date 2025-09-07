Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Sabrina Carpenter VMAs 2025
Why Was Sabrina Carpenter Bleeped At The 2025 VMAs? Her Speech Got Real

Sabrina Carpenter lit up the 2025 VMAs with an iconic performance of “Tears,” but that wasn’t her only moment in the night that got people talking. There was also her acceptance speech for Album of the Year, which — in addition to being super positive and empowering — got censored toward the end. (Oh boy!) So, why was Sabrina Carpenter bleeped at the 2025 VMAs? Let’s take a look at what she said.

Overall, Carpenter’s speech touched on how the world can feel heavy and full of negativity at times, and how she’s grateful to be part of something that brings joy — reminding fans that music has the power to make people smile and escape from reality for a while. She told the crowd, “To get to be part of something … that can bring you light, make you smile, make you dance, and make you feel like the world is your f*cking oyster. I am so grateful, so grateful to do that.”

If you didn’t catch it, that bit about the oyster was the part that was bleeped. When the broadcast tried to censor her curse word, things didn’t go exactly as planned, and the broadcast also cut the word “oyster,” leaving viewers at home laughing and confused… but TBH, they still got the gist of it.

Really, it was a classic Carpenter moment: heartfelt yet playful, and a reminder of why she is such a relatable voice in pop today. And even bleeped, the message came through loud and clear: Carpenter wants her fans to feel like even in a negative world, they can still find joy, and that yes — the world really is their oyster.

Carpenter’s performance earlier in the night also made headlines for its bold message. Sharing the stage with drag queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race, among other performers in the LGBTQ= community, Carpenter performed her new hit song “Tears” while protest signs flashed messages like “Protect Trans Rights” and “Support Local Drag.” It was a highlight of the evening that showed she’s not afraid to use her platform to speak about issues that are important to her. With both her performance and her speech combined, Carpenter’s night at the VMAs showed how the singer can be both an iconic pop star and still use her platform for activism — and perhaps more stars will start taking notes.

