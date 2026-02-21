There are very few things a college student loves more than a good deal, especially when it comes to food. And a great opportunity for deals is when a specific food item’s national holiday hits. When this sacred occasion occurs, lots of chain restaurants across the country offer discounts on items to help customers celebrate. But did you know these occasions aren’t just limited to food? Some iconic drinks also have their own holidays. In fact, margaritas — the three-ingredient drink typically made from tequila, triple sec, and lime juice and served in a salt-rimmed glass — have their own day… which just so happens to be right around the corner. National Margarita Day 2026 falls on Sunday, Feb. 22, and just like with food holidays, some of your favorite chains are celebrating with deals and discounts you’re not going to want to miss.

When some people think of margaritas, they may think of a party or tropical beach vacation — but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a forsty marg in the winter months as well (if you choose to partake in alcohol and are 21+, of course). So, if you want to get into the summer spirit early, here are 14 chains with deals to celebrate National Margarita Day. (Just don’t forget: Always drink responsibly!)

This year, Applebee’s is celebrating National Margarita Day by bringing a beloved deal back — the Dollarita. The Dollarita is exactly what its name says: a margarita for $1. The promotion occurs only on Feb. 22 and only at certain locations. Snag this cheap drink in a Strawberry, Mango, or Classic Lime flavor.

In honor of National Marg Day, Chili’s is launching a new “Margarita of the Month Club,” a free-to-join promotion that features a new $6 margarita each month. For this holiday specifically, enjoy $5-7 margarita specials at select locations.

Bahama Breeze Island Grill is serving $2.22 classic margaritas all day, as long as you dine in person. The angel numbers come from the national holiday’s date, but perhaps a marg will restore balance and harmony in your life.

At Chuy’s, you can upgrade any House Rocks or Frozen ‘Rita to a grande size for only $2 — and keep the giveaway cup (while supplies last) as long as you dine in person.

The $2.22 deal strikes again at Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, where Lime and Strawberry LocoRitas will be flowing all day.

Miller’s Ale House is hopping on the same trend; grab your $2.22 House Margaritas all day long on Feb. 22.

Velvet Taco is pouring $5 margaritas, on the rocks or frozen, all weekend to celebrate, starting on Feb. 20 and ending on Feb. 22.

On Feb. 22, customers can stop by Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant and get $8 Skinny, Platinum, and Original premium margaritas the whole day.

At Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant (a fitting name for the occasion), you have options to choose from. On Sunday, Feb. 22, you can get $6 House Margaritas, $9.99 Patrón Margaritas, or, if you want a variety of flavors, $39 mix and match Patrón Towers. And according to the Instagram post announcing the celebratory deals, you can also get a souvenir cup when you order a Patrón Margarita, while supplies last.

According to the establishment’s website, Ruby Tuesday already kicked off its Margarita Day deals, so you can celebrate with discounted margs all weekend long. Ruby Tuesday is offering three different drink deals: the $2 Mini-Margaritas, the $5 Ruby-Ritas, and the $10 Top Shelf Margaritas. The Margarita Day deals are going until Feb. 23.

TGI Friday’s also already started its Margarita Day deals that last the whole weekend. From Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, you can get $5 Super Fresh Margaritas. Rewards members also get free chips and salsa.

In addition to its usual $5 Margarita Mondays, Bahama Breeze is celebrating National Margarita Day with $2.22 classic margaritas.

At Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, you can get $4 margaritas, specifically the Sangria ‘Rita Swirl and the House Rocks Marg. For this one-day deal on Feb. 22, you can also get the Party Pants Marg for $14.50 — which comes in a glass shaped like a pair of pants.

Last but most certainly not least is not only a Margarita Day deal but also a sweepstakes in which you can win big. On Feb. 22, Lime is selling $5 frozen lime margaritas and there’s a contest where you can win free frozen margaritas for a year. There will be three lucky winners; all you need to do is fill out the form before Feb. 22.