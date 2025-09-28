Sept. 29 is officially dedicated to one of the most classic college student cravings. And, no, I’m not referring to Maruchan Instant Ramen, Kraft mac and cheese, or energy drinks (even though those all hit too). I’m talking about coffee. That’s right, National Coffee Day falls on the final Monday of September this year, and honestly, it might as well be midterms week’s official sponsor.

Coffee is a college classic — whether it’s for a little early morning pick-me-up, a mid-day slump cure, or even a late night energy boost. (This is a safe space, I don’t judge.) It’s versatile too — from signature lattes to decaf for those wanting to skip the caffeine altogether, there’s coffee for everyone. And this year, since National Coffee Day falls on a Monday, that means it’s the perfect excuse to treat yourself to a cup of joe to start your week off on a positive note.

Of course, with every “national food day” comes deals and discounts — and for foodies and the broke college student, free coffee is a moment you cannot pass up on. So, if you are a caffeine fiend looking to take advantage of all the freebies and discounts, don’t worry, I got you covered. Here is a list of deals you can expect this year for National Coffee Day 2025.

Dunkin’

You know the slogan, “America runs on Dunkin.’. On Sept. 29, you can bet students will be running even faster, because Dunkin’ Rewards members can grab a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase on National Coffee Day. And if you’re not a Rewards member yet, you can join for free in the Dunkin’ app, so there’s really no excuse to miss out.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is bringing the sugar rush this National Coffee Day (and Joe Jonas is here for it). On Sept. 29, you can score a free medium hot or iced coffee and a free doughnut of your choice with no purchase required. And because one day is just never enough, Krispy Kreme is also serving $1 Original Glazed dozen doughnuts with the purchase of any dozen at regular price from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29.

Starbucks

Starbucks has not announced its deals yet, but in 2024 for National Coffee Day, the brand went big and celebrated all weekend long. In 2024, National Coffee Day and International Music Day were close together, so Starbucks offered customers special discounts, coffee tastings, and reusable gift cups with an International Coffee Day theme. App users should keep their eyes peeled for discounts or special events.

Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons is serving major throwback vibes this National Coffee Day. Starting Sept. 29, you will be able to score limited-edition vintage cups featuring designs from the ‘60s, ‘80s, and 2010s, but only while supplies last. Plus, Tim Rewards members who buy four coffees through the app between Sept. 29 and Oct. 4 will earn a free coffee, making this the perfect excuse to collect all four limited-edition cups.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf hasn’t spilled the beans yet for this year, but last National Coffee Day was a major win for loyalty members with the brand’s BOGO deal, all day long. Considering the brand has been celebrating since 1963, there’s a good chance it will have something just as great this Sept. 29.

Playa Bowls

Playa Bowls is fueling National Coffee Day with a BOGO deal just for Playa Rewards members. On Sept. 29, you can grab a 20 oz. Playola or Sweet Cream Cold Brew and get another one for free at participating shops or through the app. Perfect for sharing (or not).

Wendy’s

Wendy’s hasn’t shared National Coffee Day plans yet, but in the past the chain has offered 99-cent small coffee deals through its app — so be on the lookout for that.

Paris Baguette

Paris Baguette is joining in on the National Coffee Day fun. Between Sept. 27 and Sept. 29, any reward member who purchases an item from Paris Baguette can get a free medium hot or iced coffee.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack brought back the fan-favorite Coffee Shake just in time for the holiday. Originally discontinued in 2020, the drink made its return in September 2025. Keep your eye out for any special deals regarding the special day.

Peet’s Coffee

Peet’s Coffee is giving cold brew fans a reason to celebrate. Through Sept. 30, you can snag a Cold Brew Pass that supplies your daily java for just $1. Even better? Sharing your coffee on Instagram and tagging Peet’s Coffee could help you win free cold brew for the rest of the year.

Einstein Bros. Bagels

Einstein Bros. Bagels reward members can score a free hot or iced coffee of any size with a purchase through its mobile app or online on Sept. 29, according to the Miami Herald.