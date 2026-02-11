There are few things Americans love more than a fast-casual dining experience and cheap cocktails, and Chili’s is a well–seasoned veteran in this scene. In honor of National Margarita Day, Chili’s is taking its laid-back extravagance to new levels with the launch of its Margarita of the Month Club and a brand new merch line.

Margarita of the Month is an age-old tradition at Chili’s, where the restaurant offers $6 margaritas inspired by cultural or seasonal trends, like the viral Wicked-themed Witches Brew and Good Witch margs.

Now, Chili’s is taking it one step further. Margarita lovers can elevate their status from loyal customers to exclusive club members — except, the exclusive club is invite-only where everyone and anyone 21 and older is invited. Yep, the Margarita of the Month Club at Chili’s is here, and members can flaunt their membership with a brand new line of yacht-club aesthetic Chili’s merch.

The new Margarita of the Month Club collection is sporty and chic, with a variety of colorful polos, hats, keychains, purses and crewnecks available for purchase. Designs include Margarita of the Month Club graphics, so fans can wear their margarita pride on their sleeves. Clothing items like polos and crewnecks are $45 and $60, respectively, while smaller accessories like hats and keychains are $30 and $5, respectively. Each order even comes with a free Club Field Book, a passport-style booklet to track each Margarita of the Month. Margarita lovers can join the club and shop the merch collection on Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. EST at the Margarita of the Month tab of the Chili’s website.

Chili\’s

This month’s margarita is the StrawEddy Marg, made with Lunazul Blanco Tequila, Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, strawberry purée, and house-made sour. The seasonal specialty pairs well with any of Chili’s classics, including their Big Mouth Burgers, Crispy Chicken Crispers, and sizzling fajitas.

Chili’s has been in the lives of fast-casual restaurant lovers for years, but in the age of TikTok and social media, Chili’s has reignited their popularity with their viral triple dipper. Videos of mukbangers indulging in the three-piece appetizer enraptured the internet in April 2024, and continue to do so to this day. Customers have their choice of three different bites, including sliders, egg rolls, bone-in and boneless wings, and mozzarella sticks. Dunked in large containers of ranch, the most popular choice is definitely the Nashville Hot Mozz. Fans are addicted to the saucy, fried delight, and viewers love watching for their infamous cheese pulls. This decadent appetizer — along with the aqua-colored Wicked margarita — solidified Chili’s as a mainstay on the FYP.

Chili\’s

Chili’s affordable prices, vast menu, and nostalgic atmosphere all work together to provide a uniquely American dining experience. The national chain has amassed a loyal fanbase after decades of serving thousands of customers. In fact, Chili’s sold nearly 30 million margaritas in 2025. Now, these marg fans can wear their loyalty on their backs with the Margarita of the Month Club merch.