French Fries are a classic side dish to many fan-favorite meals. From fast food to higher-end entrées, you can eat fries with burgers, hot dogs, chicken strips, steak, and more. The point is, fries are perfect for pretty much anything, and they are an American staple. And not only can you eat them with many different foods, but there are also numerous ways to eat them, with different variations, assortments, and cuts out there. You have your classic french fry, your waffle fry like you’d see at Chick-fil-A, steak fries, curly fries, crinkle cuts, and so forth.

Given that fries are such an iconic staple and commonly enjoyed item in the United States, of course the beloved dish has its own national day of dedication. According to the National Day Calendar, National French Fry Day takes place annually on the second Friday (I see what they did there) in the month of July, making this Friday, July 11, National Fry Day in 2025 — meaning it also coincides with 7-Eleven’s National Slurpee Day (double the fun).

With that being said, in honor of the day, chain restaurants across the country are going to be celebrating National French Fry Day by offering their own delicious deals and discounts on fries that you won’t want to miss out on. Here is a list of 15 french fry deals going on during National French Fry Day in 2025.

Arby’s

I know Arby’s has the meats, but apparently it also have the sides, and they let Gen Z customers know this in an iconic and nostalgic way. The chain put a video out on its Instagram on July 10 featuring the one-and-only viral internet sensation from the early 2010s, “Friday” singer Rebecca Black to announce that Arby’s Rewards Members can get a Free Large Curly Fry with a minimum $5 purchase between July 11 and 13. This deal is only available in the app.

Long John Silver’s

Members of the Seacret Society loyalty program can get free fries in the Long John Silver’s mobile app from July 11 to July 18. You can also get a free individual-sized order of crispy waffle fries with any $5 purchase.

McDonald’s

Starting off with probably the biggest deal of them all, McDonald’s is having an ongoing special in which customers can get a free medium fry with any purchase of $1 or more in the McDonald’s app every Friday (or should I say, Fry-Day) through Dec. 26, 2025. And on top of that deal going on the rest of the year, McDonald’s is also offering a free medium fry with McValue orders every day through Sunday, July 13, with a purchase of $1 or more.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s is also going all-in on Fry-Day. On Fridays this year, Wendy’s is having a digital offer in the Wendy’s app for a free any size order of Hot & Crispy Fries with a purchase on July 11 — and all of the remaining Fridays in 2025. At this point, I’m willing to say across the board that 2025 is slowly turning into the year of the fry. According to USA Today, this deal must be redeemed in the Wendy’s app or website. Account registration is required and the deal excludes Topped Fries, Fuego Fries, and Seasoned Potatoes.

Burger King

If you are a member of the Royal Perks Reward program, you can get a free order of fries (any size) with a purchase of $1 or more. This offer is good once per week and for a limited time, so get those free fries while you can. Plus all through July, Burger King is also offering free burgers with a purchase of $1 or more in celebration of National Grilling Month.

Wahlburgers

Founded by Paul Wahlberg and famous brothers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg, this burger restaurant chain is serving up free fries with a purchase of $10 or more from July 8 to July 11. All you have to do is mention “FryDay” in store to unlock your offer. You can also use the code FRYDAY25 at checkout online.

Checkers & Rally’s

Feeling shady? Well, Checkers and Rally’s might be, but in a good way. According to Times Union, on Friday, July 11, if you bring in a receipt for fries from any competitor. you can score a free large fry. No additional purchase required. Now talk about a deal!

Del Taco

If you are a Del Yeah! Rewards member, then you can get a free regular fry with any purchase on July 11. Orders must be placed with the rewards app or online.

Whataburger

According to USA Today, you can get a medium order of fries for just 75 cents from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on July 11 when you order online or in the Whataburger app. You can also get a free Whataburger when you download the app and create an account.

FatBurger

Fatburger is giving out free fat or skinny fries with any online burger or sandwich online order from July 9 to July 13 with the code FRYDAY25.

Sonic

Enjoy free medium fries or tater tots with any purchase from Sonic on Friday, July 11.

White Castle

White Castle is offering its customers a free order of cheese fries with any purchase when using the promo code CHEESY online in the app or in-store from July 2-July 11.

Wayback Burgers

Wayback burgers is celebrating National Fry Day with $1 regular fries for Wayback rewards members on July 11. Each reward member is entitled to one order and there is no purchase needed.

BJ’s Restaurants

Known as the creator of the Pizookie, BJ’s has the new All-American Smash Burger Pizookie Meal Deal, which includes a double cheeseburger, personal Pizookie dessert, and an order of fries for $13. USA Today also reports that for a limited-time, the establishment is serving Fryckle Fries — which are thin-cut dill pickle fries served with sriracha aioli and ranch dip.

Smashburger

If you want some variety on National French Fry Day, stop at Smashburger. According to Times Union, you can get a free order of Smashfries, Sweet Potato Waffle Fries, or Scorchin’ Fries on July 11 with any purchase of $1 or more online, in-app, or in store when you use the code FRYDAY25 at checkout.