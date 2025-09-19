Do you ever get sick of dining hall offerings and yearn for a taste of your comfort fast food item? Most cravings can be soothed with a takeout order, available with the click of a button. But the fact is, most college students are restricted to a tight budget, so going through the drive-thru or ordering in is not always possible — no matter how much you want it to be. That said, Wendy’s is coming to the rescue for the month of September: For a limited time, the brand is offering free items and promotions with purchases that can make your day (or night, or whole weekend) without breaking the bank.

Ringing in the transition to fall, Wendy’s is offering “fall freebie” promotions throughout the rest of September. Two promotions are available through the Wendy’s app, and another is in partnership with the fan-favorite-food delivery app, DoorDash. The Wendy’s fall promotions run from the first day of fall, Sept. 22, through Sept. 28, on select days.

Promotions are a great way for college students to save a little cash and eat a hearty meal. However, these free Wendy’s promotions will only run for a very short amount of time, so get them while they last!