College students know that having a cup of coffee is a must to make it through the day — and the semester. Whether it’s to stay awake for early morning classes, a late-night study sesh, or pulling that inevitable (but totally not recommended) all-nighter, drinking coffee is non-negotiable for some students. So if you like coffee with your oxygen and looking cute on your coffee run, I have details on the Urban Outfitters and Dunkin’ collab of your dreams. The fashion brand is teaming up with Dunkin’ for a limited-edition capsule to give you the comfiest looks for the fall semester.

The Urban Outfitters x Dunkin’ collection features graphic T-shirts, hoodies, sweatshorts, and more with Dunkin’s bold branding and graphics. The pieces feature iconic Dunkin’ items, like sprinkle-covered donuts, hot and iced coffee, and their new Refreshers. Beyond clothes, the collection also includes an exclusive Camp Snap camera, which is available in two prints: iced coffee and sprinkled donuts. Get ready to take the cutest photos for your feed with these film-inspired snaps. The products in the collection range from $29-75.

This collab is the perfect combo of two Gen Z-beloved brands. “With this collection, we translated the joy of a favorite coffee run into pieces that are comfortable, cheeky, and made to be shared – whether it’s an early-morning Dunkin’ run or a moment to reset during a long day,” said Marybeth Cahill, Chief Merchandising Officer at Urban Outfitters, in a press release.

The Urban Outfitters Dunkin’ collection dropped in 17 different Urban Outfitters stores in college markets on Sept. 22, but if you can’t make it to one of those stores, the collection will also be available on the Urban Outfitters website on Sept. 29 — which also happens to be National Coffee Day.

If this sweet collab weren’t enough, if you’re a student in the Boston area — aka the city that runs on Dunkin’ — it’s about to get even sweeter for you. Urban Outfitters and Dunkin’ are hosting a launch event at Urban Outfitters Boston, located on 361 Newbury Street, on Sept. 22 from 4-7 p.m. The event will feature iced coffee, Refreshers, live screen printing, and giveaways. Giveaway prizes include different products from the collection, 100 Days of Coffee from Dunkin’, and a $500 UO gift card. BRB, traveling to Boston immediately.

If you’re excited as I am for this collab, it won’t be too long until it’s available everywhere. And once it is, you’ll want to move fast and grab your favorite pieces before they sell out. It is a limited-edition offering, after all.