17 Football Season Borg Names To Get You In The Spirit

Now that orientation is over, college students are starting to settle into their routines of classes, homework, and other assignments. It might feel like syllabus week parties are over, and now it’s school, school, and more school. But there is still some partying left to be done! It’s football season, after all, and if you are at a school where that’s a thing, there are definitely some fun times on your horizon. For those 21+ folks out there, that means you’re probably planning out your football season borg.

Now, if you’re thinking to yourself, “There’s no way I read that right… WTF is a borg?” A part of me is right there with you, girl. But I have recently learned that “borg” stands for “black out rage gallon,” and I know that may sound genuinely awful, but they’re actually a lot of fun to play around with. Essentially, it’s a DIY alcoholic mixed drink in a gallon-sized jug that you bring to your festivities.

When consumed safely, borgs are great because they keep you away from nasty germs that come from sharing drinks, and they also help ensure you know exactly what you’re drinking at all times. But IMO, the best part of borg culture is the names. Ask anyone — naming your borg is just as important as the borg itself.

So, with that in mind, here’s a list of some football season borg names for your next athletic function.

Borglor Swift & Travis Kelborg

A personal favorite, and one way to really rile up a football crowd, is a good old-fashioned Taylor Swift reference. Feel free to make a matching couples borgs to double up with a friend or partner.

Bring It On Home, John Borg

If you find yourself invited to a pre-party, this Outer Banks reference is killer. It makes me giggle every time, and just feels very appropriate for a football setting.

Tom Borgy

A classic, you can’t go wrong with a Tom Brady reference.

Borgers never quit.

This is a play on the Vince Lombardi quote: “Winners never quit, and quitters never win” — the way to the heart of any football fan.

Audiborg

You know, like “audible.”

Fantasy Borgball

This one’s self-explanatory, and it may make you want to start a Borgball league.

Hail Borg-y

I won’t lie, I have no idea what a Hail Mary is… but I’m 99% sure it’s a football thing, right?

Chicago Borgs

Calling all borgs — I mean, Bears — fans!

Ben Roethlis-borg-er

It’s Mr. Steel(er) your borg.

Borg-aritaville

No matter where the game is, or what time it’s at, it’s always 5:00 somewhere.

Joe Borg-ow

The sexiest Borg alive. Sigh. Take me to Cincinnati.

The Quarter-borg

Quarterback, quarter pounder (with cheese) — potato, potahto.

Buffalo Borgs

The man, the myth… the borg.

D.C.B.

Short for Dallas Cowboy Borgleaders. Give me a week and I could master the “Thunderstruck” dance.

Tim TeBorg

Go Gators!

Out Of Borgs

Don’t ask me what “out of bounds” actually means as a football term.

Borg-ward pass

Do they just… throw the ball backward? IDK!