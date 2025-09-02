ICYMI, Carne Asada Is Coming Back To Chipotle

Let’s be real: college runs on caffeine, anxiety, and Chipotle orders. Between rushing to 8 a.m. lectures, pulling all-nighters in the library, and trying to convince yourself that iced coffee counts as breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Chipotle is honestly the unofficial dining hall. Some people are so loyal to their campus coffee shop or their go-to late-night pizza place, but Chipotle girlies know that the burrito bowl hits. Every. Single. Time. If you’ve been staring at the Chipotle menu, wondering when Carne Asada is returning, trust you’re not alone.

Carne Asada has been living rent-free in Chipotle lovers’ heads since it first dropped in 2019, and the X and Google searches prove it. People have been treating this grilled steak like it’s Taylor Swift’s surprise song: the yearning is real.

Picture this: tender cuts of steak with seasonings, hit with that lime flavor you didn’t know you needed, and topped off with some cilantro. It’s not just food, it’s giving full-on “main character” moments just hit in your burrito bowl. Carne Asada is the gift that just keeps on giving. We finally have an answer to the question that lingers in group chats and gameday tailgates: when is Carne Asada officially making its comeback?

When is Carne Asada coming back to Chipotle?

Chipotle is officially bringing back Carne Asada to menus in the U.S. and Canada starting Thursday, Sept. 4. This would be the fourth time it’s returned after fans begged for it to come back. According to Google searches, it is the second most-searched limited-time drop across fast food restaurant brands. Translation: people want this steak like students want free food at a campus event.

If you can never make a decision whenever you’re in line, Chipotle’s VP of Culinary, Nevielle Panthaky, has the rec: “The roasted chili-corn salsa adds a beautiful pop of sweetness, while the tomato salsa brings a burst of freshness that pairs perfectly with the savory and tangy notes of our juicy, tender Carne Asada,” he said. “It simply can’t be beat.” Honestly? Sounds like the kind of order you’d gatekeep from your friends.

Of course, Chipotle knows college students love a deal, and that’s why they are offering a $0 delivery fee on Carne Asada orders placed through the app or website from Sept. 8 to Sept. 30. AKA, your next late-night study session meal doesn’t require you to leave the library. But like sylly week, it won’t last forever, so if you want to make the Carne Asada burrito bowl your new go-to meal, you have to act fast.