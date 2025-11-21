Thanksgiving is right around the corner, which means time with family, Black Friday shopping, and a (much-needed) break from school are all so close. Thanksgiving break also signifies one of the biggest going-out nights of the year — at least for college students: Thanksgiving Eve.

In case you’re not up to speed (or you’re just a freshman who hasn’t experienced this rite of passage yet), there is a big college tradition when students who are home for the break all go out in their hometowns the night before Thanksgiving (aka Thanksgiving Eve or Blackout Wednesday), and it essentially turns into a giant high school reunion at all of the local bars. It’s a super fun tradition and an easy way to see people that you haven’t in a while. And, to make it even more fun this year, Chipotle is launching a deal this Thanksgiving Eve to help celebrate all of those hometown reunions!

And even better, this is not the only Thanksgiving week deal Chipotle is giving fans this year. After the turkey has been stuffed and the Black Friday deals have been shopped, customers can get another helping of great food and excellent savings with Chipotle’s Cyber Weekend offer. (Plus, the brand wants to remind customers of its ongoing discount code for its Bring Your Own Chipotle promotion).

Basically, Chipotle’s Thanksgiving week deals for 2025 are giving fans tons or reasons to celebrate. Here’s the info on each of them.

Back Home BOGO Entrées

Chipotle

That’s right, Chipotle is offering buy-one-get-one free entrées on the night of Thanksgiving Eve! This offer makes it super easy and way cheaper for you and your group to all go out to dinner together while everyone is in the same place. The offer is valid in stores only on Nov. 26, and starts at 4 p.m. and goes until the each store’s closing time.

Cyber Weekend $0 Delivery Fee Offer

For the weekend after Thanksgiving, orders made on the Chipotle app and website will have a $0 delivery fee. You have to use the code CYBER25 to unlock the deal, and it will be valid from Friday, Nov. 28 through Monday, Dec. 1.

$10 Off Build Your Own Chipotle

Chipotle recently launched the BYOC meal, a shareable meal that is meant for four to six people and includes all of your Chipotle favorites to make your own bowls at home. From now until Dec. 31 (or until the code is used 500,000 times, whichever comes first), when you use the code TRYBYOC at checkout, you can get $10 off the BYOC meal, perfect for hosting Friendsgiving or post-shopping family meals.