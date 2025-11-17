The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Being a college student often means juggling tight budgets, late-night study sessions, and endless lists of to-dos, especially during finals season. But do not let that stop you from treating yourself… and saving some money along the way. Whether you like shopping for others during the holidays or enjoy rewarding yourself with a gift, online shopping can definitely be therapeutic at times. In the spirit of the holiday season, take advantage of all the early Black Friday sales — these limited-time deals are what every student is looking for to save money while upgrading their college lives in a major way.

This year’s early Black Friday sales are giving students the chance to snag this season’s must-have items at unbeatable prices, well before the holiday rush. So, whether you are trying to upgrade your study space, score some new hardware, or just feel better about your day-to-day life, there is a deal waiting for you.With limited-time offers and incredible discounts, there has never been a better time to level up while keeping your wallet happy.

So, take a break from the midterm season and get yourself something to look forward to with these early Black Friday 2025 sales that feel like they were made just for college students.

EDX EDX Ergonomix Gaming Chair You work hard every day, and you deserve a chair that’s as comfortable and supportive as you are. Walmart has got your back. With Walmart’s early Black Friday deal, you can buy an EDX Ergonomix Gaming Chair for less than $80! The offer ends Nov. 27. See On Walmart

Anchor Hocking Anchor Hocking 32-Piece Glass Food Storage Containers No more excuses! Meal prepping has never been cheaper. With this Walmart early Black Friday deal, you can grab the Anchor Hocking 32-Piece Glass Food Storage Container set for only $20! Durable, versatile, and a great fit for everything from leftovers to weekly meal prep, these containers make healthy eating a breeze without breaking the bank. The offer ends Nov. 27. See On Walmart

Wayfair Wayfair’s Early Black Friday Did you just sign your lease for next year? Now is the optimal time to start planning your decorations, especially with Wayfair’s early Black Friday events, offering up to 70% off now until Dec. 1. See On Wayfair

Dell Technologies Dell 15 Laptop Right now, you can get $250 off a Dell 15.6-inch laptop during this amazing early Black Friday deal. Whether you need it for work, school, or entertainment, this powerful and reliable laptop for all your daily tasks. See On Dell

JLab JLab Jbuds Lux ANC Wireless Headphones Great sound shouldn’t be a luxury during college. Save your cash and buy the JLab Jbuds Lux ANC Wireless Headphones for less than $50 using Amazon’s early Black Friday deals. Offer ends Dec. 1. See On Amazon

Apple Apple Watch SE 3 With Amazon’s early Black Friday deals, you can get nearly 20% off the Apple Watch SE 3. Track your fitness, stay connected, and enjoy all the smart features you love for only a fraction of the price. The deal has already started and ends Dec. 1! See On Amazon

ULTA Ulta Beauty Skin Care Starting Nov. 22, stock up on your favorites or try something new without breaking the bank. Ideal for college students juggling late-night study sessions and caffeine, your skin deserves a treat! See On Ulta

Walmart Gourmia 8 Qt Digital Air Fryer Using this Walmart early Black Friday deal, you can now make all of your air fryer recipes for less than $40. Say goodbye to dining hall meals and hello to a whole new menu. Get it before the offer ends Nov. 27. See On Walmart

Amazon Amazon Fire TV 43” Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV No need to camp outside the electronics store; order your new smart TV on Amazon for just $229 with their early Black Friday deals. Don’t miss out on your opportunity to host watch parties next semester. Offer ends Dec. 1. See On Amazon

Adidas Adidas Early Black Friday Deals Adidas started the holiday spirit early. Become an adiClub member and get exclusive access to the brand’s early Black Friday deals. Offer ends Nov. 19. See On Adidas