Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
features the gourmia airfyer, dell 15 in laptop, apple watch se, pink glasses, and the jlab headphones
features the gourmia airfyer, dell 15 in laptop, apple watch se, pink glasses, and the jlab headphones
Walmart, Wayfair, Dell Technologies, and Amazon
Life

11 Early Black Friday 2025 Sales For College Students

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Being a college student often means juggling tight budgets, late-night study sessions, and endless lists of to-dos, especially during finals season. But do not let that stop you from treating yourself… and saving some money along the way. Whether you like shopping for others during the holidays or enjoy rewarding yourself with a gift, online shopping can definitely be therapeutic at times. In the spirit of the holiday season, take advantage of all the early Black Friday sales — these limited-time deals are what every student is looking for to save money while upgrading their college lives in a major way.

This year’s early Black Friday sales are giving students the chance to snag this season’s must-have items at unbeatable prices, well before the holiday rush. So, whether you are trying to upgrade your study space, score some new hardware, or just feel better about your day-to-day life, there is a deal waiting for you.With limited-time offers and incredible discounts, there has never been a better time to level up while keeping your wallet happy. 

So, take a break from the midterm season and get yourself something to look forward to with these early Black Friday 2025 sales that feel like they were made just for college students.

walmart chair
EDX

EDX Ergonomix Gaming Chair

You work hard every day, and you deserve a chair that’s as comfortable and supportive as you are. Walmart has got your back. With Walmart’s early Black Friday deal, you can buy an EDX Ergonomix Gaming Chair for less than $80! The offer ends Nov. 27.

See On Walmart
glass containers with blue and green lids
Anchor Hocking

Anchor Hocking 32-Piece Glass Food Storage Containers

No more excuses! Meal prepping has never been cheaper. With this Walmart early Black Friday deal, you can grab the Anchor Hocking 32-Piece Glass Food Storage Container set for only $20! Durable, versatile, and a great fit for everything from leftovers to weekly meal prep, these containers make healthy eating a breeze without breaking the bank. The offer ends Nov. 27.

See On Walmart
pink glass cups
Wayfair

Wayfair’s Early Black Friday

Did you just sign your lease for next year? Now is the optimal time to start planning your decorations, especially with Wayfair’s early Black Friday events, offering up to 70% off now until Dec. 1. 

See On Wayfair
dell 15in computer
Dell Technologies

Dell 15 Laptop

Right now, you can get $250 off a Dell 15.6-inch laptop during this amazing early Black Friday deal. Whether you need it for work, school, or entertainment, this powerful and reliable laptop for all your daily tasks. 

See On Dell
white JLab headphones
JLab

JLab Jbuds Lux ANC Wireless Headphones

Great sound shouldn’t be a luxury during college. Save your cash and buy the JLab Jbuds Lux ANC Wireless Headphones for less than $50 using Amazon’s early Black Friday deals. Offer ends Dec. 1.

See On Amazon
pink banded apple watch that reads 10:09
Apple

Apple Watch SE 3

With Amazon’s early Black Friday deals, you can get nearly 20% off the Apple Watch SE 3. Track your fitness, stay connected, and enjoy all the smart features you love for only a fraction of the price. The deal has already started and ends Dec. 1!

See On Amazon
the ordinary The Winter Skincare Gift Set for Hydration: Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 (1.0 oz) Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA (1.0 oz) Saccharomyces Ferment 30% Milky Toner (3.4 oz) Glycolipid Cream Cleanser (1.7 oz) A Complimentary Pouch
ULTA

Ulta Beauty Skin Care

Starting Nov. 22, stock up on your favorites or try something new without breaking the bank. Ideal for college students juggling late-night study sessions and caffeine, your skin deserves a treat!

See On Ulta
black gourma airfyer
Walmart

Gourmia 8 Qt Digital Air Fryer

Using this Walmart early Black Friday deal, you can now make all of your air fryer recipes for less than $40. Say goodbye to dining hall meals and hello to a whole new menu. Get it before the offer ends Nov. 27.

See On Walmart
amazon fire tv
Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 43” Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV

No need to camp outside the electronics store; order your new smart TV on Amazon for just $229 with their early Black Friday deals. Don’t miss out on your opportunity to host watch parties next semester. Offer ends Dec. 1. 

See On Amazon
adidas black and white campus 00s
Adidas

Adidas Early Black Friday Deals

Adidas started the holiday spirit early. Become an adiClub member and get exclusive access to the brand’s early Black Friday deals. Offer ends Nov. 19.

See On Adidas
roku 65\
Roku

Roku Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals

Upgrade your dorm entertainment setup! Starting Nov. 20, Roku’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals of up to 50% off on Roku streaming sticks. You can stream on any TV for as cheap as $15.99!

See On Roku
Rebeca Escobar is a National Writer for Her Campus. She writes for the News and Life verticals. She is a freshman at The University of Texas at Austin. She is majoring in Business at the Reed McCombs School of Business and plans to minor in Journalism and Media at Moody College of Communication. Rebeca enjoys watching films and staying up to date on the latest news and trends, often using them as inspiration for her writing. She also loves writing poetry, seeing live music, and diving into new hobbies that capture her passion.