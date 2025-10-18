Fall brings out the best of the best for all the foodies out there — and that includes spooky season. As fun as the Halloween festivities are, with haunted houses and costume parties galore, nothing beats the Halloween-themed food and treats. There is so much that encompasses Halloween when it comes to the stomach, it’s truly such a magical time: Halloween candy, caramel apples, pumpkin spice- flavored everything — and of course, the iconic fast food menus.

Each year, chain restaurants get with the program and create iconic Halloween-themed food and treats. Foodie fans wait patiently for this time each year to experience the Halloween bliss that comes with the frightfully good menus. But as fun as themed food is, I believe that themed food promotions are a whole lot better for me (and my bank account). When you really think about it, good Halloween food is a treat, but having to pay for it as an adult is a devious trick!

At the end of the day, a girl’s got to eat, and it’s good to know when a company has your wallet’s interest at heart. So, whether you’re pregaming a spooky event, enjoying a late-night meal after a night on the town, or simply looking for a themed treat, these six chain restaurant Halloween deals have you covered.

Baskin Robins

Good thing Halloween is on Oct. 31! Baskin Robins is an ice creamery known for proudly serving 31 flavors. The company holds a yearlong promotion in which, on the 31st day of each month, all scoops are 31% off for rewards club members. Plus, when new members sign up, they receive a free scoop after their first qualified purchase. In addition to the 31% off promotion, rewards members also receive 20% off any Polar Pizza for the entire month of October.

California Pizza Kitchen

In addition to Halloween, October is National Pizza Month! To celebrate the two occasions, California Pizza Kitchen is offering $5 seven-inch Jack-O-Lantern shaped pizzas. This deal extends to its cooked pizzas or the Build-Your-Own kits and are redeemable for takeout or delivery orders. This spine-chilling offer is only available until Nov. 1, so be sure to act fast.

Chipotle

For the month of October, Chipotle has a deal that’s too scary to pass up. Until Oct. 30, Chipotle Rewards members can uncover a Chip-or-Treat deal with a tailored treat after a restaurant purchase. This promotion can be utilized once a week until Oct. 30, with Oct. 31 reserved for Boorito, an in-restaurant entree offer. Joining the Chipotle Rewards program is free, and a free order of chips and guac can be redeemed with purchase for new members.

KFC

This year, KFC is going all out with its 13 Days of Scary Good Deals! From Oct. 19 to 31, customers in the KFC Rewards program will unlock a new deal each day on the KFC website or app. Deals include a free Classic Chicken Sandwich with a $10 purchase, 50% off a 12-piece chicken-only bucket, and 50 nuggets for $20. Signing up for the rewards program is free.

Auntie Anne’s

Auntie Anne’s is serving up a real treat with its Twist or Treat bucket. From Oct. 27 to 31, Auntie Anne’s Rewards members can snag this Halloween treat, containing five servings of pretzel nuggets (with or without protein) — plus, as a bonus, they will also be given a $5 reward that can be used for their next purchase. Also, when new members sign up for the rewards program, they are treated with a free pretzel with their first purchase!

QDOBA

This Halloween, QDOBA is back with its annual BOOGO promotion. For Oct. 31, QDOBA Rewards members can receive a free entree of choice when they purchase an entree and drink. In addition to this year’s BOOGO, customers who hold Rewards Gold Status have the offer extended to them until Nov. 2. To top off this frighteningly good deal, if you sign up for QDOBA rewards, you earn a free order of queso and chips.