If you’re the type who waits year-round for spooky season, it’s your time to shine right now. With Halloween fast approaching at the end of the month, fans of the holiday are enjoying all things frightful and fun all month long — and yes, this includes delicious treats from brands that seem to love Halloween just as much as you do. One such brand is Dunkin’, which has long been known to serve up festive treats for the occasion. So, what’s on Dunkin’s Halloween 2025 menu? Here’s what to know.

Launching on Wednesday, Oct. 15, Dunkin’s Halloween 2025 menu is a mix of new flavors and old favorites. First up, there’s the Candy Bar Signature Latte, which features some of the most iconic flavors of some of the most popular candy bars — chocolate, toffee, pretzel, and peanut butter — all paired with espresso and covered with whipped cream, mocha drizzle, and candy bar crumbles. TBH, if someone handed this out while I was trick-or-treating, I’d never leave their house.

Also coming back are two beloved Halloween treats: the Spider Specialty Donut — a frosted donut topped with a Munchkin donut hole and decorated to look like a spider — and the Halloween Munchkins Bucket — a collectible bucket filled with 50 assorted Munchkins, which you can later use for trick-or-treating once you eat all the donut holes.

But, my freaky friends, that is not all. In addition to these menu items, Dunkin’ is also rolling out some Halloween merch that’s sure to delight. Anyone remember the viral Dunkin’ spider — aka, Spidey D — that took over social media in 2024? Well, it’s back — in the form of lots of merch options. There’s the Spider Donut Onesie Costume, the Giant Spider Plushy, Spider Donut Crew Necks, the Spider Donut Straw Buddy, the Spider Donut Key Chain, the Creepin’ and Caffeinated Rope Hat, Kids Lil’ Boo Tees, Lil’ Boo Onesies, an Oversized Spidey Chain, and the Team Spidey Tee. Merch will be available on DunkinGear.com and in select stores starting Oct. 15.

Dunkin’ had been teasing its Halloween drop for weeks before the big day, with social media posts that sparked tons of fan excitement. “That’s what I’m talking about!!! Back by popular demand!!! The one! The only! Spidey D!!!!!!!!” one fan wrote on Instagram. Another added: “All my Halloween Dreams are coming true.” Same!