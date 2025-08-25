Those who are holding onto the very last licks of summer, plug your ears. Autumn girlies, listen up: The time has come. On Tuesday, Aug. 26, Starbucks’s fall 2025 menu officially hits stores, signaling — as it does each year — the unofficial start of autumn. Yes, it’s technically still summer for another four weeks, and no, Labor Day hasn’t even come yet. But for those who love crisp air, cozy aesthetics, and a bit of a spooky vibe, this is the best news — like, ever.

Along with the start of the new semester, Starbucks’s fall menu drop is one of the first signs that summer is ending and fall is coming. Of course, the biggest reason for that is the iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte, arguably the quintessential drink of the season. First launched in 2003, the PSL has established itself as the fall drink, and year after year, PSL devotees flock to Starbucks on the day it launches to be among the first to get their hands on it.

But the Pumpkin Spice Latte isn’t the only fall item coming to Starbucks this autumn. Here’s everything to expect from the new menu this season — and one notable flavor that’s missing this year.

What’s missing from starbucks’s fall 2025 menu

Apple fans, I hate to break it to you, but the Apple Crisp flavor is notably missing from this year’s lineup. That means the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato, Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, and Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai won’t be on the menu this year. Luckily, there are plenty of other fall flavors to get you by!

What’s Coming To Starbucks’s fall 2025 menu

In addition to the PSL, Starbucks’s fall 2025 pumpkin lineup includes the return of the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai.

There’s also a newcomer to the pecan beverage offerings: the Pecan Oatmilk Cortado — a hot drink made up of three shots of Starbucks’s Blonde Espresso (which contains notes of pecan, brown butter, and holiday baking spices), steamed oatmilk, and a pecan crunch topping. For more pecan flavor, the Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte is returning (served hot or iced), as is the option to add Pecan Cold Foam to any iced beverage.

As for the food, the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin is back, along with the much-beloved Raccoon Cake Pop. There’s also the newcomer to the lineup, Italian Sausage Egg Bites, which feature crumbled Italian sausage, sundried tomato pesto, basil, and Monterey jack cheese.

As for things you can buy from the store and use at home, Starbucks’s seasonal barista-favorite coffee, the Single-Origin Guatemala Casi Cielo Coffee, is coming back. Plus, there’s going to be a ton of new merch, including tumblers, cold cups, and mugs, as well as the newest Starbucks Artist Collaboration collection, this one designed by artist Mike Willcox.

And finally, for those who live nearby — or plan to visit —Starbucks Reserve roasteries in Chicago, New York City, or Seattle, there’s a lineup of special drinks including the new Tiramisu Latte and Pumpkin Spice Whiskey Barrel-Aged Manhattan, as well as the returning Starbucks Reserve® Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Spice Whiskey Barrel-Aged Cold Brew. Yum!