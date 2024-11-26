The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Black Friday will be here before you know it, and for college students, it’s the perfect time to snag deals on everything from dorm essentials to holiday gifts — all without breaking the bank. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your study space, refresh your wardrobe, or finally splurge on that tech gadget you’ve been eyeing all semester, Black Friday is your chance to make it happen. If the idea of shopping in crowded stores gives you anxiety (trust me, you’re not alone), online shopping will be your best friend. Not only will you find exclusive deals online, but you’ll also get to shop while you are traveling, spending time with family, or staying in your college town and enjoying a well-deserved break from classes.

Even better, many retailers are doing early Black Friday deals for those who want to “add to cart” before the big day — but don’t worry if you’re just getting started. Most of these deals are expected to continue through Black Friday, so you can still snag major discounts without missing out. Whether you’re juggling finals prep, heading home for holidays, or just feeling the rush of day-of shopping, there are deals for everybody.

So, if you’re looking for some deals on the college essentials, here are the Black Friday 2024 deals for college students that you shouldn’t be sleeping on.

Best Buy HP 15.6″ Touch-Screen Laptop HP is a versatile option for any student who needs a reliable device for note-taking, streaming, and multitasking. So if that computer you’ve had since your first year of high school is on its last leg, Best Buy has you covered with the 15.6’’ touch screen, now 45% off. $349.99 See on Best Buy

Target Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Holiday Bundle Am I the only one who has a hard time resisting a holiday bundle? If you love covering your dorm room in photos of precious memories, Target has a Fujifilm bundle just for you — including the camera, stickers, a camera case, and a photo album, discounted at 20% off. $69.99 See on Target

Target Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Combination Espresso And Coffee Maker Tired of waiting in line for coffee and missing your 10 a.m. class? I feel you. Instead, treat yourself to a coffee and espresso maker; Target has one for 23% off right now. $99.99 See on Target

Best Buy JBL Tune 235NC True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Earbuds Have you ever gone to a busy coffee shop to study and thought, never again? Maybe it’s time to invest in some noise-canceling earbuds, bestie. Best Buy has solid JBL earbuds for half off right now — let’s start blocking out those distractions and staying focused wherever you are. $49.99 See on Best Buy

Amazon Kindle For my fellow book lovers, Amazon’s most popular Kindle is 23% off — this is essential for those who can’t bring their entire bookshelf to uni (trust me, I’ve tried). $84.99 See on Amazon

Herschel Classic Backpack XL 30L Herschel backpacks are a classic, stylish, and spacious option for college students in need of a new bag. This Black Friday, the iconic Herschel Classic Backpack is 40% off. $29.99-$79.99 See on Herschel

Be Rooted 2025 Weekly/Monthly Planner I couldn’t put together a list of Black Friday deals without highlighting at least one small business. Be Rooted is a Black-founded and owned company that specializes in beautifully designed stationery items, with inclusivity at the heart of each design. This Black Friday, Be Rooted is offering 25% off sitewide, and if you want my advice, grab one of the weekly/monthly planners to get your organization right before the new semester. $16.50 See on Be Rooted

Target JBL Flip 6 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker Every college student needs a portable speaker, and right now, Target has the JBL Flip 6 waterproof speaker for 38% off. Get ready for perfectly soundtracked dorm parties, study breaks, and weekend adventures. $79.99 See on Target

Best Buy Apple Watch SE 2nd Generation We all have that tech gadget that we don’t need but really want, and this Black Friday, the Apple Watch SE is $80 off, so maybe now is the right time to finally treat yourself. $169.00 See on Best Buy