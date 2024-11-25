The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — and no, I don’t mean Christmas. I’m talking about Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale season! To me, the best thing about the holidays is the way I use sales to girl math my way into buying way more than I should. There are tons of deals out there to choose from, meaning there’s something for pretty much every shopping-loving person this time of year. But IMO, one of the most exciting sales to look out for this year is from Owala, the cult-favorite water bottle brand that consistently goes viral on social media for its cute aesthetic and impressive functionality.

On Nov. 25, Owala announced its highly anticipated Black Friday deals, which are coming in two parts. The first deal drops on Nov. 29 at 2 a.m. EST, and entails 20% off all Owala products (except for the items in the Owala FreeSip collection — including the FreeSip, FreeSip Twist, and Kids’ FreeSip). This sale will run through Dec. 2.

And if you thought that was it, you thought wrong! The second part of the sale includes what Owala is calling “Warehouse Treasures.” Essentially, this will include Owala® FreeSip® bottles that have been taken off the sales shelf, including sold-out stock and old color drops. These items will be sold at regular retail price, and will be strictly available on a first come, first served basis. This sale will open at 12 p.m. EST on Nov. 29, and will run until all the Warehouse Treasures sell out. While you won’t necessarily save money on this portion of the sale, it’s still a great opportunity to snag a rare Owala gem!

Plus, if you can’t wait for Owala’s Black Friday deals to drop and want to get your hands on some Owala merch sooner, you’re in luck. The brand recently released its holiday 2024 water bottles, dubbed the Merry and Bright collection, so you can start shopping these limited-edition items asap!