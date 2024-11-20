You know what they say: TGIBF (thank god it’s Black Friday)! OK, fine, I know no one actually says that, but they should, because it’s one of the best days of the year. As a girl who loves to spend, Black Friday is my Roman empire. I spend most of the year either shopping or thinking about shopping, so Black Friday is my actual dream, because you can pick up all kinds of items and stick to a budget.

But it’s not just ~items~ that you can score deals on when Black Friday rolls around; you can also purchase discounted experiences, such as travel. And if you’re a college student, I bet I can guess where your mind just went upon reading that: spring break, baby!

Booking your spring break travel on Black Friday just makes sense. This way, you have something to look forward to once the holidays are over and the winter blues inevitably kick in. Not only that, but traveling isn’t cheap, and shopping for travel deals on Black Friday is a great way to ease a bit of that stress on your wallet.

All this said, I know Black Friday sales can be overwhelming — there are so many companies vying for shoppers’ attention that it can be hard to stay focused. Never fear, though; here is a list of a bunch of great Black Friday 2024 travel deals that’ll be reat for spring break. your next vacation.

Expedia

Expedia is offering a Black Friday member deals for 30% or more on select hotels and destinations. Luckily, becoming a member is free. There are tons of 2025 travel destinations available in this sale, so get in on it!

G Adventures

G Adventures’s biggest sale is a joint Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale that ends Dec. 3, featuring tour deals for up to 30% off to a ton of different locations.

Secret Escapes

Secret Escapes is offering up to 50% off many trip deals right now, including loads of luxury trip options for you bougie baddies out there who want to ball on a budget (ish).

Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages is offering 80% off a second passenger when you are booking a trip for two people. Plus, Virgin is also offering up $300 worth of free drinks per cabin on its 2025-2026 cruises when you book during the sale.

Exoticca

Exoticca’s Black Friday deals include up to 70% off of many different trip options. The sale applies to both specific trips and on broader destinations as well, so you have leniency in planning the best spring break for you.

EF Ultimate Break

EF Ultimate Break has a few early Black Friday deals available, with up to $1,500 off group trips to destinations like Kenya, Thailand, Japan, and the Greek Islands. This early Black Friday sale ends on Nov. 21.

Air Transat

Air Transat is having a Black Friday sale on its South packages! You can save up to 50% off on flights to the Caribbean, Mexico, South America, and Central America.

Carnival Cruise Line

The Carnival cruise line has a ton of deals right now, including free room upgrades, up to 40% off cruise rates, and $50 reduced deposits.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian’s Black Friday deals have already started as well, with 50% off all cruises, open bar packages, and free airfare. These offers are ending soon, so make sure to take a look ASAP.

Redtag.ca

Redtag.ca is a Canadian travel deal website (like Expedia or Trivago), and its Black Friday deals are up to 65% off on certain trips. Pro tip, if you are living in a U.S. city close to the Canadian border, you can save on traveling from a Canadian airport, since many have cheaper flight options. Plus, Redtag.ca also has deals from American airports as well, so you have a ton of options.

Contiki

Contiki is having a sale of up to 25% off over 100 destinations globally, including some super fun trips that you and your friends can lock in now so you can relax when spring break rolls around. Don’t say I never gave you anything.