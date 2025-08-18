Alix Earle is going back to school. And by that, I mean visiting sorority houses, obviously. Earle is a star of college life, originally going TikTok-viral for her videos getting ready for frat parties and game days at the University of Miami. And, in case you’ve been off of TikTok, sorority rush is officially underway. This means all the Bama rush updates, outfit planning, and cute work week videos taking over FYPs. This year, Earle made a comeback both to campus and to Greek life by visiting sororities in Texas. And while the TikToks Earle made with the houses seemed fun in and of themselves, there was much more than cute dances to her visits.

On Friday, Aug. 15, Earle visited every sorority house from the University of Texas. Earle met with sisters and assisted in their rush processes. She made TikToks with Alpha Delta Pi, Kappa Delta, Zeta Tau Alpha, Alpha Phi, Chi Omega, and more. In all of the videos, Earle is seen having fun with a Poppi can in her hand. But we didn’t just get content from the houses — Earle herself posted a classic OOTD for sorority rush, as well as a video captioned, “I went through sorority rush at UT today.”

The visits all had a bigger meaning. Earle and Poppi announced the brand new limited edition Raspberry Rose Poppi can on Aug. 5. The customized pink can is literally so Alix-coded, with heels and hearts. Earle handed out these custom cans all over the UT campus. However, this tour of sororities wasn’t just to promote the flavor — Earle and Poppi had something bigger in mind.

On Aug. 17, Poppi and Earle announced the Alix Earle internship. This paid role is with Poppi’s culture team within their marketing department. The position has a focus on social media, influencer marketing, collegiate relations, events, and partnerships, aka all things Earle has thrived at since blowing up on TikTok. The internship will run through summer 2026 and is open to all college juniors and seniors majoring in marketing, business, PR, or advertising.

If you’re interested in applying, applications close on Sept. 22, 2025. To apply, you simply need to submit your resume to Poppi and post on your social media with the #contest explaining “why you’re ready for your career glow up.” Of course, there’s going to be a lot of competition for this program, but with the creative ways Poppi has marketed everything from their cans to the internship itself, it makes sense.

Earle and Poppi combined fun with career goals this weekend, and besides a huge amount of FOMO, I’m starting to feel super excited for this fall semester.