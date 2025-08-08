RushTok fans, our time has come: Bama Rush 2025 is upon us. (Can you hear the ESPN game day music playing in the background, or is that just me?) The social media phenomenon is back for another round of OOTDs, GRWMs, and DIMLs, all leading up to the main event: bid day! If you’re invested in the new class of University of Alabama rushees and want to stay up to date on all the triumphs and dramas of this recruitment season, your algorithm probably already has you covered. But if not — or if you just want to make sure you’re not missing a single update — you can level up your RushTok game by following some of the Bama Rush 2025 PNMs on TikTok.

As Bama Rush is just starting to kick off, it’s still unclear who the stars of RushTok 2025 will end up being. I mean, even Kylan Darnell was an unknown before her first Bama Rush videos started popping off. That said, some PNMs started early, posting TikToks of their pre-rush preparation, from packing their rush bags to simply sharing their excitement for this next chapter in their lives. So, if you’re looking to get to know some of the new faces you’re about to start seeing all over RushTok, here are a handful of Bama Rush 2025 PNMs to start following now.

Already one of the most popular PNMs to come out of RushTok 2025, pageant queen Tenisha is making a name for herself thanks to her sweet personality, PR hauls, and mini vlogs.

Bama is a college dominated by twangy accents and Southern belle style, especially when it comes to Greek life. That’s why RushTok fans *love* to see a Northern PNM coming — it’s just refreshing! That’s why many are already keeping tabs on Ruby from Pennsylvania this year.

On Aug. 4, Destinee posted a video in which she asks if anyone rushing at Bama wants to be her friend… and it kinda blew up. Now, RushTok fans are keeping their eyes peeled for more recruitment content from this sweet PNM!

You knew this one was coming… With a big sister like Kylan, of course Izzy is going to be a budding RushTok star. Although Izzy’s future in Bama Greek life has been a bit uncertain, fans are super excited to see how the younger Darnell sister makes rush her own this season.

Addison hasn’t posted a *ton* about rush yet, but her TikToks about recording her PNMs videos are so cute and relatable. (Getting ready while listening to showtunes? Sign me up.) Here’s hoping there’s more where this came from.

Florida girl Becca is heading to Bama! With her chic OOTDs and pilates princess vibes, Becca is shaping up to be one to watch.

Kendle appears to be relatively new to TikTok (or at least, new to posting on TikTok), but if her rush bag unboxing video is any indication, viewers are in store for laid-back, relatable rush content from this excited PNM.

In one of her TikToks, Anna calls Bama her “dream SEC school,” so you know she’s about to take rush very seriously — and I, for one, can’t wait to watch.

Gretchen moved from Southern California all the way to Tuscaloosa to attend Bama, meaning she’s going to bring some fresh West Coast energy to the Southern hub.

If Jenna seems like a familiar face, that’s because she rushed last year as well! While it’s not clear what happened in 2024 that’s causing Jenna to go through recruitment again, fans in her comments section are hyping her up for her second shot at finding her sisterhood.

Miss Chloe is not holding back her excitement over becoming a freshman at Bama, and it’s a safe bet that her rush content will be just as hype.