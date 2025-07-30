Whether you are a member of Greek life or just an admirer who loves watching everything go down from afar on RushTok, get ready — work week 2025 is coming up. For those who may not be aware, work week happens in the days leading up to sorority recruitment (commonly referred to as rush), when active sorority members prepare for the big event. This can include practicing their chapter’s songs and chants, planning conversation topics, decorating and cleaning, helping newer sisters understand the logistics of how rush works from the sorority’s end, and so on. But in recent years, work week has also become known for one major activity online: creating content.

You can expect to see videos during this time of the sisters performing choreographed dances, sharing BTS clips, showing off their GRWMs and OOTDs, revealing themes, and more — and fans can watch it all go down on social media.

But if you’re a current sorority member about to go through work week, you already know all of this. But what you may not know is what audio you should use for your work week vides this year. I mean, you want something fun and unique, but also something that could maybe make your video — and your sisterhood — go viral. (It’s OK to admit that, this is a safe space!) My advice? Go for something that’s new and currently trending, a classic song that everyone loves, or an audio that was a hit during past years’ work week videos (because at this point, it might be a work week staple).

So, if you’re looking for some content inspo, here are 20 popular TikTok songs for sorority work week 2025.

“You’ll Always Find Your Way Back Home” from Hannah Montana Gossip Girl voiceover x “4 Minutes” by Madonna mashup “Illegal” by PinkPantheress “Manchild” by Sabrina Carpenter “Your Love Is My Drug” by Ke$ha “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper “Did You Miss Us? ‘Cause We Missed You” from The Kardashians “Paper Planes” by M.I.A. “Love Me Not” by Ravyn Lenae “Mardi Gras (Go Crazy)” by P-Lo & Kool John