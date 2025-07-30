Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
work week songs
work week songs
@purduealphaphi; @ucfadpi via TikTok
Culture > Digital

20 Popular TikTok Songs For Sorority Work Week 2025 Videos

Her Campus Placeholder Avatar

Whether you are a member of Greek life or just an admirer who loves watching everything go down from afar on RushTok, get ready — work week 2025 is coming up. For those who may not be aware, work week happens in the days leading up to sorority recruitment (commonly referred to as rush), when active sorority members prepare for the big event. This can include practicing their chapter’s songs and chants, planning conversation topics, decorating and cleaning, helping newer sisters understand the logistics of how rush works from the sorority’s end, and so on. But in recent years, work week has also become known for one major activity online: creating content

You can expect to see videos during this time of the sisters performing choreographed dances, sharing BTS clips, showing off their GRWMs and OOTDs, revealing themes, and more — and  fans can watch it all go down on social media. 

But if you’re a current sorority member about to go through work week, you already know all of this. But what you may not know is what audio you should use for your work week vides this year. I mean, you want something fun and unique, but also something that could maybe make your video — and your sisterhood — go viral. (It’s OK to admit that, this is a safe space!) My advice? Go for something that’s new and currently trending, a classic song that everyone loves, or an audio that was a hit during past years’ work week videos (because at this point, it might be a work week staple).

So, if you’re looking for some content inspo, here are 20 popular TikTok songs for sorority work week 2025. 

@ucfadpi

On Wednesdays ADPI wears pink 🩷🌸🎀💗 #onwednesdayswewearpink #adpi #ucf #gogreek #sorority #rushtok #recruitment #college #spirirtweek #workweek

♬ original sound – alex
  1. “You’ll Always Find Your Way Back Home” from Hannah Montana 
  2. Gossip Girl voiceover x “4 Minutes” by Madonna mashup
  3. “Illegal” by PinkPantheress 
  4. “Manchild” by Sabrina Carpenter 
  5. “Your Love Is My Drug” by Ke$ha 
  6. “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper 
  7. “Did You Miss Us? ‘Cause We Missed You” from The Kardashians
  8. “Paper Planes” by M.I.A. 
  9. “Love Me Not” by Ravyn Lenae 
  10. “Mardi Gras (Go Crazy)” by P-Lo & Kool John
@kaitlyn0527

GO CRAZY 🫨 #uclasoftball

♬ MARDI GRAS (GO CRAZY) – P-Lo & Kool John
  1. “Kekeprokan” by Zolik303
  2. “She’s A Bad Mama Jama” by Carl Carlton
  3. “Just Keep Moving” by Tate McRae 
  4. “Close To You” by Gracie Abrams 
  5. “Daylight” by Taylor Swift 
  6. “Fame Is A Gun” by Addison Rae 
  7. “Sports Car” by Tate McRae
  8. “APT” by Rosé and Bruno Mars 
  9. “Supernatural” by Ariana Grande 
  10. “Soul Survivor” by Jeezy ft. Akon
Her Campus Placeholder Avatar
Courtney Lemkin is a National Contributing Writer for Her Campus. She writes articles for the lifestyle and career vertical where she gives advice relating to academics, campus life, and more. She is a master's student at Adelphi University, earning her MA in educational theatre with a concentration in English education. She is a recent graduate of St. John's University where she majored in communication arts with a concentration in media management and minored in English. During her time at St. John's, she was the vice president of the campus' multimedia organization and also has prior editorial experience writing for College Magazine. She later became an editor for the online publication, then worked her way up to social media coordinator / newsletter editor, and eventually held the position of editor in chief. In her free time, Courtney enjoys anything related to the arts and loves going to see Broadway plays.