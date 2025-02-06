Will Euphoria Ever Really Return to Our Screens? 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s been three years since the last episode of Euphoria played on our screens back in February 2022, and I’m wondering: will it ever really come back? After multiple pushbacks for filming, I’m really starting to lose hope. I’m also starting to forget what the main plotlines of the show even were…

Many reasons factor into why the show is taking so long to come back. For one, the writers’ and actors’ strikes of 2023, which lasted 148 days, led to production of the show being halted. This is because no writers equals no new scripts.

Another reason for the delay is that the cast is booked and busy. The success of the show led to even more acting opportunities for many of the cast members involved. Since the last season of Euphoria, main character Zendaya has starred in major movies like Challengers and Dune: Part Two. Other actors like Syndey Sweeney and Jacob Elordi have also made big names for themselves in Hollywood starring in multiple projects since the last season.

Even though the actors have been busy, they cannot be the only ones to blame for production taking so long. Executive producer, creator, writer, and director of the series, Sam Levison, has also been working on other projects. In 2023, Levison worked on The Idol which appeared on Max. So, it really seems like Euphoria wasn’t anybody’s main priority.

Storm Reid, who played Gia announced she would no longer be returning to the series due to scheduling conflicts. Between working on getting her degree from USC to even working on her own production company, Reid said that “schedules just can’t align sometimes.”

One thing that we know about season three of Euphoria is that it will feature a time jump, showing the characters after leaving high school. This was teased by Zendaya and Levison at one point, but honestly? Who knows what’s going on.

With the untimely passing of Angus Cloud (who played Fez) in 2023, I wonder how they will rearrange the story line surrounding his character. I’m also curious as to when the season might end up airing. Apparently, production for season three was supposed to begin in January 2025, with all the main cast returning. But in my opinion, I don’t really think anything has actually been filmed yet.

Fans are getting tired of waiting and took to social media to express their frustrations. One fan said, “please just let this show go,” while another posted, “like atp they can keep it…” Honestly, I don’t blame them because season two premiered when I was a freshman in college, and now I’m about to graduate and there has still been no sign of a third season.

A once-bingeworthy and fan-favorite show has now been mostly forgotten because of its long delay. Time will tell if this show ever makes its way back to our screens.