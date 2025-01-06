Zendaya Sparked Engagement Rumors At The Golden Globes & Fans Are Freaking TF Out

As always, Hollywood’s biggest stars shined bright at the 2025 Golden Globes on Jan. 5. Zendaya, who was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor for her lead role in Challengers, looked absolutely wonderful — but let’s be honest, are we really that surprised. She arrived in an orange strapless satin Louis Vuitton dress with matching pointed-toe heels with her hair in a short and curly bob. Zendaya also donned a thick Bulgari silver choker made up with over 48 diamond carats, capturing her mature, glittery, and glamorous look for the night. However, the choker wasn’t the piece of jewelry that caught people’s attention. Many eagle-eyed fans immediately spotted the diamond ring on her left hand, which left a lot of people talking. So, did Zendaya soft- launch her engagement to her BF Tom Holland? Let’s investigate.

Holland and Zendaya have been close friends since they initially worked together on the Spider-Man films. However, their romantic relationship wasn’t confirmed until 2021 with a cute Instagram post of Holland calling Zendaya “His MJ.” Over the years the couple has worked to keep their relationship relatively private, and rightfully so, but small loving moments have inevitably come to light from the two love birds. One of my favorite swoon-worthy moments between the two was in February 2024 when Zendaya was asked “which member of the Dune cast has the most rizz” during a Buzzfeed interview, she replied that while not on the Dune cast, Holland had the best charisma and it worked for her.

Though the diamond ring could have solely been part of her look for the night, it seems peculiar she would choose to place it on *that* finger on her left hand. Of course, fans immediately took to X and TikTok to speculate whether or not it was a real engagement ring from Spider-Man himself or just a fashion choice.

The ring wasn’t the only piece of evidence that Zendaya and Holland’s relationship is pretty serious. During the 2025 Golden Globes, fans also spotted a small tattoo of a tiny “t” on Zendaya’s left side, which peeked out right above her strapless dress. Many fans have theorized that the “t” stands for her beau.

streets saying zendaya is engaged! my tomdaya heart!! pic.twitter.com/Nx9pw3zMf6 — 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@shanxeditss) January 6, 2025

im sorry zendaya is too pr trained to wear a ring like that on THAT specific finger if it wasn’t a legit engagement ring idk pic.twitter.com/7X19OthPrf — morgan (@angelaritan) January 6, 2025

first thing i see on tl is zendaya with a ‘t’ tattoo and engagement ring.. the hell is going on 😭 pic.twitter.com/f0w9TvlFa6 — gar (@intohoIIand) January 6, 2025

nah tom and zendaya are definitely engaged she changed the bvlgari ring for her second look but kept the engagement ring pic.twitter.com/G7WV2Pb3Y7 — holls ୨୧ (@queendayaa_) January 6, 2025

ARE ZENDAYA AND TOM HOLLAND ENGAGED!?!? SHE IS SHOWING OFF A RING!!! pic.twitter.com/YIm22qQR4a — Mr. Matt 🧸 (@MapleMatt1) January 6, 2025

Holland and Zendaya have frequently discussed valuing privacy within their personal lives and I’m sure they’re in no rush to update the public about their relationship. But it’s safe to say that Holland and Zendaya seem very happy together and the question of marriage between the two of them feels more like a “when” rather than an “if.”